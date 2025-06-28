FREE PODCAST 6/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – WWE Night of Champions post-show: Parks & Weigle discuss Cena-Punk, Karrion Kross’s opportunity, Raquel Rodriguez’s improvement, a new U.S. champion, a debut, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our post-PLE “Wrestling Night in America” format, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Paul Weigle to discuss in-depth the WWE Night of Champions PLE, including interaction with those VIP members joining by video call and those contributing in the chat. They break down all six matches on the card, including all the gaga in the main event, seeds for the potential babyface turn of John Cena, taking stock of Jade Cargill’s progress, and much more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO