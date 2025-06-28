WWE NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS (6/28): Keller’s report on John Cena vs. CM Punk, Cody vs. Orton, Jade vs. Asuka, Sami vs. Kross, Fatu vs. Solo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS

JUNE 28, 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA AT KINGDOM ARENAZ

STREAMED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.) & NETFLIX (International)

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

-They opened with a aerial shot of Riyadh as Michael Cole listed all the big sporting events that happen there. Then they went to shots of the arrivals of Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Karrion Kross & Scarlett, Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, and C.M. Punk. The image of Punk got a big rise out of the crowd.

-A preview video aired for the show with backstage footage of wrestlers warming up. It’s theme was that athletes face the “central question: Are you enough?”

(1) CODY RHODES vs. RANDY ORTON – King of the Ring final

Orton made his entrance first. Cody got emotional on his way to the ring. Fans were really really into both entrances. The bell rang 14 minutes into the hour. Cole noted Orton has a 7-3 singles record against Cody Rhodes. Barrett said for many fans, Orton is the “sentimental favorite” to right the wrong of what happened last year with Gunther. Fans were chanting “RKO! RKO!” Cole said there are no words to describe the atmosphere in the arena “as it’s absolutely electric.” Fans were singing and waving their phones with the flashlights on. Orton and Cody soaked up the scene before getting into the action. Orton shoulder blocked Cody to the mat.

