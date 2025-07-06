FREE PODCAST 7/6 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Cena-Cesaro 30-minute main event, Owens’ future, lack of Reigns response to beatdown, Seth breaks 11th Amendment, Tough Enough, Lesnar (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (7-7-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss Tough Enough after two episodes, does ZZ have charisma, why can’t American fans be like Japanese fans, Finn Balor vs. Hideo Itami potential, was Brock Lesnar wasted on the Japan show, and more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed the previous night’s Raw including the John Cena-Cesaro 30 minute main event, Kevin Owens’ future, the absence of a Roman Reigns promo in response to the previous week’s huge beatdown, Seth breaks 11th Amendment, and much more.

