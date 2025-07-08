Alexa Bliss details the logistics of getting midnight call to be part of the Royal Rumble, sneaking into the arena, trying not to wake her baby

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Alexa Bliss says she got the call to make her return to WWE in the middle of the night before the Royal Rumble. “Yeah, so I got the call at midnight the night before and it wasn’t fully decided until like 4 a.m. and I get a call at 5,” she said this week on the Nikki & Brie Garcia show on SiriusXM. “They’re like, ‘All right, we need you on a plane by 10 a.m.’

She said efforts were made to keep her return a secret from everyone possible. “I flew to – because it wasn’t in Indianapolis, so no one would see me – Cincinnati, got drove in, had to cover up, got snuck into a back room. There was hair and makeup. I didn’t get there till 4. You guys know how this stuff works, right? I didn’t get there till 4. We were first match starting at 6, so I got there at 4. I have someone in there that’s like ready to do my hair. I haven’t slept because this was an all-night process of figuring out. I hadn’t eaten. I was deliriously tired.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Acknowledging WWE” with Javier Machado, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

She said getting prepared to fly to the Rumble included trying to avoid waking her baby. “I’m in my house at 3 a.m. with a phone light, so I’m trying not to wake up the baby because my gear is in like next to her closet and I’m like looking through old gear being like, all right, ‘What could still fit me?’ And I told Ryan, I was like, at 4 a.m., I go, ‘Hey, I think I’m going to Rumble,’ and he was like, ‘Huh?’ and I go, ‘Do you want to come?’ and he’s like, ‘I’m so tired. What?’ And I go, ‘Nevermind,’ and I just get on a plane, go, and you know, just kind of, no one knew I was there. Not even, you know, the girls didn’t know I was there until I was in Gorilla. No one knew I was there.”