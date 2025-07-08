NXT TV RESULTS (7/8): Wells’s live report on Hank & Tank vs. The Culling, Ricky Saints vs. The Vanity Project, final hype for Great American Bash, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

JULY 8, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-Several of tonight’s players were shown arriving at the venue. Slightly in the background, Stephanie Vaquer was seen.

(1) RICKY SAINTS vs. THE VANITY PROJECT (Jackson Drake & Ricky Smokes & Brad Baylor) (w/Ethan Page) – Gauntlet match; if Saints wins, he gets a match against Ethan Page for the North American Championship and gets to choose the stipulation of that match

Page sat in on commentary as the Vanity Project finished their entrance. Baylor was unsurprisingly thrown to the wolf first, and he ate some early offense before charging Saints to a corner. Tilt-a-whirl backbreaker by Saints. Big modified ushigoroshi by Baylor. Page put over the Vanity Project big and said they remind him of himself. Baylor missed a knee drop and Saints threw some rights. Lariat by Saints. A back body-drop was next. Saints ducked a lariat and hit a tornado DDT to finish Baylor in just over three minutes.

Smokes was next as Evolve Champion Jackson Drake was saved for the end, which is the way to go, but it’s awkward if Saints ends up beating him after already having two matches. Drake teased running in as the match slowed down and went to split-screen. [c]

Smokes hit an ushigoroshi upon return. A mean suplex by Saints from the apron to the floor, from the break, was replayed. Rope run and a release slam from Saints. Overhead belly-to-belly by Saints got two. Smokes rolled up Saints for a quick two but Saints returned the favor and trapped Smokes for the pin.

I was able to fix my computer issue but I blinked and missed the final match, where Drake got around the same amount of time as Baylor. Roshambo finished.

WINNER: Ricky Saints at 12:11.

Saints called out to Page that their match at Great American Bash would be a Falls Count Anywhere match.

(Wells’s Analysis: I wouldn’t advocate a sweep in a gauntlet under normal circumstances, but the Evolve kids don’t need to be protected at this stage and it’s cool that they’re getting TV time at all. Decent enough action to get us to the obvious place we’ve been going)

-In the women’s locker room, Sol Ruca, Zaria, Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice and Lainey Reid talked about who would get to be in the Evolution battle royal (Ava will be naming the NXT contingent later in the show). Reid talked tough and ran afoul of Jordan, and a match was teased for later. [c]

-Earlier today, Jordynne Grace worked out obsessively, then got a call from Blake Monroe, who was supposed to be there. Monroe said they were going to have a “glamour workout.” Monroe suggested that the Great American Bash “won’t know what hit it” when this makeover is through. Grace looked in the SUV that was sent her way and said “Eww…you’ve got to be kidding me” but we didn’t see inside. The bottom of the screen said “To be continued…”

(2) TAVION HEIGHTS vs. CHARLIE DEMPSEY (w/Wren Sinclair) – if Heights wins, he can leave No Quarter Catch Crew

Wren was essentially there for both men. Heights still had the facemask on. Grappling to start. Dempsey dumped Heights with a European uppercut. He rolled him right back inside and Dempsey was supposed to get dumped, but the ropes didn’t quite play along so he had to roll underneath. Back inside again, Dempsey worked a cravat and took Heights down with it. Heights escaped with a high-release body slam. Dempsey ripped off the mask and threw a right, enraging Heights, who speared Dempsey and threw a furious series of rights. Dempsey bailed and Heights charged, but they had a meeting of the minds (or were supposed to, and it didn’t look seamless) and they both went to the floor as the match went to commercial. [c]

Dempsey struck with some knees, then went for a crossface chicken wing, but Heights suplexed Dempsey to stay out of trouble. Two hip tosses and an overhead belly-to-belly by Heights. Yet again, the two spilled to the outside, this time landing hard in a heap. Sinclair was right near them and was pleading with them not to go too far. Dempsey trapped Heights between the stairs and the ring and slammed down on the leg repeatedly. I guess the ref is letting it go. Back inside, half-crab by Dempsey. Dempsey transitioned to a different leg submission and Heights frantically crawled for the ropes. Heights wouldn’t give up, but Sinclair threw in the towel and the ref called for the bell. So, I guess that’s a thing she can do.

WINNER: Charlie Dempsey at 9:39.

Sinclair yelled at Dempsey for his tactics after the match.

(Wells’s Analysis: Although it wasn’t ever established that Sinclair could throw in the towel, it’s a pretty strong next step in the story, as Sinclair is annoyed with Dempsey but Heights could also have issues with Sinclair for this decision if they want to do that also)

-Back by the shipping area, Hank & Tank fired up with Je’Von Evans. In the background, Lexis King was weirdly checking the integrity of the chains and cables on the shipping door for a reason that I assume will be revealed later. As Evans, Hank & Tank danced together, Jasper Troy pounced Evans into the shipping door out of nowhere and had to be held back.

(3) JOE HENDRY & MIKE SANTANA vs. THE HIGH RYZE (Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont)

Hendry and Igwe opened the match and went to a quick stalemate before both made tags. Dupont charged Santana a few times in a corner and tagged Igwe again. Everyone got involved and Hendry & Santana dominated the heels heading into commercial. [c]

Hendry was playing face in peril upon return, with the heels making frequent tags and covers. In a corner inset, Natalya and Maxxine Dupri were shown arriving. Igwe had Hendry grounded with a headlock and the crowd chanted something, and CW just muted the feed for a good 15 seconds. I assume it was something totally benign that they couldn’t understand. Everyone got involved and Santana hit a rolling senton out onto Dupont. Back inside, he covered and it was broken up. Hendry cleared Igwe out with a charge to the outside, and inside Lee had it potentially won, but Lee distracted the ref and Trick Williams showed up and laid out Joe Hendry. Santana didn’t flinch, and hit his finisher on Igwe to win.

WINNERS: Joe Hendry & Mike Santana at 8:43.

Hendry briefly got the better of Williams, but the numbers took over. Trick’s music played, which was an odd choice because it naturally drew out the “Whoop that Trick” chant when they’re trying to get heel heat on the man.

(Wells’s Analysis: This was fully a segment and not much of a match to speak of wrapping around the commercial. It’s going to be interesting, to say the least, to hear the crowd reaction to Hendry-Williams on Saturday. I can’t believe they’d task Hendry with trying to get Williams booed)

-A hype segment played for Yoshiki Inamura ahead of his challenge. The Great Muta was shown, as was Iyo Sky, and some young Pro Wrestling NOAH talent. Kaito Kiyomiya was shown, which was pretty wild for me, as he appeared in a couple of different New Japan tournaments over the past three years as part of the NJPW-NOAH partnership, so it’s wild to see him featured here. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-DarkState did another pre-taped interview, referring back to their attack on Matt Cardona on TNA last week. This company just can’t shake that man. They said they’d be paying close attention to the tag team championship match later tonight.

-Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura hit the ring in street clothes. Well, Inamura was in a dapper suit, which was an amusing contrast with his wild hairstyle. Oba Femi strutted out to the ring in clothes that were pretty plain by his flashy standards. Inamura took the mic and said he beat Jasper Troy and Trick Williams to get here. He said Femi would be his greatest challenge, but he was ready. He said the people, Briggs, and his family and friends all support him. He said he has to make them proud. He said at GAB, he’ll fight with honor and become the new NXT Champion. There was a good reaction, but Femi is pretty popular so it was muted in comparison to if the champion was someone less unifying.

Femi said it was good that Inamura had so much support, but the same thing will happen as always. Briggs stepped in and got a huge amount of boos for some reason. He stood up for Inamura and said Inamura is a man of honor, but he himself isn’t a man of honor, he’s a man of mayhem. He said this Saturday is his only chance. Femi said it wasn’t his fight and Briggs has to get out of his face. Briggs got into it with Femi, and Briggs spilled to the outside and Inamura caught Femi and hit a delayed body slam. They were separated by security.

-Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe were in a bright room, suggested to be Monroe’s, and they did a 1980s style montage where Monroe tried to get Graceto agree to some glam. Grace softened just enough to sit in the chair and allow some makeup to happen. As they sat with their feet in the water, Monroe said it was time to take out Jacy Jayne. Grace thankfully pointed out that the makeup was pretty much how she always looks, and Monroe said “Yeah, but isn’t this way more fun?”

-Kelani Jordan, with cool very long new hair extensions, made her entrance ahead of the next match. [c]

(4) KELANI JORDAN vs. LAINEY REID

We got just a handful of seconds of Reid’s music, which sounded like a tuneless, sped-up Deliverance remix. Reid was on the offensive early and played purely heel, but there was a “Lainey” chant by some of the crowd so maybe she’s got some well-wishers here for her first big test. Spinebuster by Reid got two. Zelina Vega was shown arriving outside with an intense look on her face.

Jordan fought from underneath and lifted up Reid for a fireman’s carry slam. Jordan went up but Reid kicked up at her. They fought up top and Reid got dropped to the mat. Jordan hit the split-legged moonsault. She got into it from a standing position from the middle rope, and it looked like it was almost a disaster, but she apparently had control even though the angle wasn’t perfect.

WINNER: Kelani Jordan at 4:24.

Thea Hail attacked Reid after the match.

(Wells’s Analysis: Reid has decent enough fundamentals though she’s not yet memorable on the mic yet. She’s something different from the majority of the roster, so hopefully she can tap into that. Thea Hail seems like she was on top of the world not long ago, but this feud feels like kind of a backslide)

-Je’Von Evans was being checked on by trainers, so again, Jasper Troy ran in out of nowhere and destroyed him on the table as the show went to commercial. [c]