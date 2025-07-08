Final entrant determined for NJPW G1 Climax 35

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Taichi is the last wrestler to enter the field of 20 for the NJPW G1 Climax 25.

Taichi beat Chase Owens, Tomohiro Ishii, and Satoshi Kojima at the July 6 Soul event. The gauntlet match was announced to find a replacement for Hirooki Goto, who injured his elbow during his IWGP World Hvt. Championship defense against Zack Sabre Jr. at Tanahashi Jam on June 29. Goto was initially ruled out of the July 4 Soul event before NJPW announced that he was going to miss the entire G1 Climax 35.

The match saw Chase Owens pin Satoshi Kojima after a low blow and the Last Testament Piledriver. Taichi came out next to face Owens, but he was attacked by House of Torture as he made his entrance. Tomohiro Ishii eventually came out during his match against Owens to even the odds, as House of Torture continued to interfere in the match. Taichi ended up beating Owens with a pinning combination.

It then came down to Taichi vs. Ishii in a match between the current IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Champions. Ishii gave Taichi all he could handle before Taichi got the win with Black Mephisto.

The G1 Climax 35 field of 20 can be seen below:

A Block

Taichi

Oleg Boltin

Yuya Uemura

Yota Tsuji

David Finlay

Evil

Sanada

Hiroshi Tanahashi

Callum Newman

Ryohei Oiwa

B Block

El Phantasmo

Shota Umino

Shingo Takagi

Zack Sabre Jr.

Great-O-Khan

Gabe Kidd

Ren Narita

Konosuke Takeshita

Drilla Moloney

Yoshi-Hashi