Tony Khan says he’s the only person with creative control in AEW

Tony Khan says he is the only person in AEW with creative control in AEW.

Khan, speaking at a media call ahead of AEW’s All In PPV this weekend, was asked if Mercedes Mone has creative control in AEW. Khan said that Mone does not have creative control in AEW and he is the only person that does have creative control.

“We’ve done a really great job, this year in particular, with a really focused build and we’re on the best run of television we’ve ever had through the past six months in 2025,” said Khan. “It’s been a great year for the company. I’m the only person with creative control over the show. At the end of the day, I’m responsible for what you see. I’m really proud this year because this has been one of the best years, six months into the year so far, we’ve ever done of television.”

Khan said he has always had creative control in AEW since day one. He said going into 2020, he made a New Year’s Resolution and decided he was going to only go with ideas he believed in and would no longer allow himself to be talked to doing things creatively by others that he didn’t believe in. Khan said he had a lot of success after changing his philosophy going into 2020 and only going with ideas that he fully supported.

“I made a resolution five years later around the holidays of 2024 that I made in 2019, which was that AEW is going to have a great year and I believe 2025 was going to be that great year, and I wanted to take a similar mindset and approach,” said Khan. “This year you’re seeing the most focused AEW in many years and the best AEW in many years in part because there are less voices.”

Khan said that he has worked creatively with Mone and Jen Pepperman, who Mone worked with during her time in WWE, and Toni Storm and R.J. City on the current Mone vs. Storm storyline, but he reiterated that he has final say over creative. “The idea that anybody in AEW has a creative control card and that’s why anybody would get a push here because they dictate it, that’s not how it works,” said Khan.