FREE PODCAST 7/8 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (7-6-2020) Rey-Seth “Eye for an Eye” challenge, Drew McIntyre-Heath Slater, Women’s prominence (125 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (7-6-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Cameron Hawkins to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails including a lot of talk about Sasha Banks and Bayley and the prominence of the women’s division right now also including Nikki Cross, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. Plus, the Drew McIntyre-Heath Slater angle, Randy Orton’s actions toward Angel Garza and Andrade, praise for MVP’s continued prominent role with Bobby Lashley and trying to recruit others, the Eye for an Eye stipulation by Rey Mysterio for match with Seth Rollins, and more.

