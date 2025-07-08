WWE EVOLUTION PLE PREVIEW (7/13): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Where: Atlanta, Ga. at State Farm Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,731 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,785. The arena has a capacity of 18,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Streaming on Peacock and Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley – Women’s World Championship match

Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus – WWE Women’s Championship match

Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace – NXT Women’s Championship match

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria – WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. The Kabuki Warriors – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi – No Holds Barred match

Women’s Battle Royale (Nia Jax vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella vs. Ivy Nile vs. Natalya vs. Maxxine Dupri – and more TBA)

