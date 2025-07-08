WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT PREVIEW (7/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, July 12, 2025
Where: Atlanta, Ga. at State Farm Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,731 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,785. The arena has a capacity of 18,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Peacock
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Gunther vs. Goldberg – World Heavyweight Championship match
- LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins
- Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre
Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
PREVIOUS RESULTS: WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT RESULTS (5/24): Corbridge’s report on Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul, John Cena vs. R-Truth, Punk & Zayn vs. Rollins & Breakker, Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage, & Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Christopher Daniels on Tiffany Stratton’s Prettiest Moonsault Ever, rumors that he was supposed to be The Higher Power in WWE, a terrifying fall with Suicide during Ultimate X
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.