AEW ALL IN PPV PREVIEW (7/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Where: Arlington, Tex. at Globe Life Field

How To Watch: Amazon Prime

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 20,908 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 23,891. The arena has a capacity of 40,300 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jon Moxley vs. “Hangman” Adam Page – AEW World Championship Texas Death Match

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Moné – AEW Women’s World Championship match

Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) – Tag Team match

Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher – AEW TNT Championship match

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne) – AEW World Tag Team Championship Three-Way match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega – AEW Unified Championship Winner Takes All match

Men’s Casino Gauntlet match

Women’s Casino Gauntlet match

