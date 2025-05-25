AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV RESULTS (5/25): Ospreay vs. Hangman, Hayter vs. Mercedes, Anarchy in the Arena, Storm vs. Shirakawa, Okada vs. Speedball, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

[PRE-SHOW]

Hosts: Renee Paquette, R.J. City, Jeff Jarrett

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Interviewer: Alex Marvez

(A) ANNA JAY & HARLEY CAMERON vs. MEGAN BAYNE & PENELOPE FORD

WINNERS: Anna & Harley when Harley pinned Ford in 13:00

(B) BANDIDO & A.R. FOX & HOLOGRAM & KOMANDER (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. LIO RUSH & ACTION ANDRETTI & TRENT BERETTA & ROCKY ROMERO

They finished with all four babyfaces leaping off the top turnbuckles on all four heels who were on their backs in the ring leading to a pinfall with one of the pairs (whoever was legal!). Andretti took a hard elbow to the face and was bleeding late in the match, which the announcers talked about.

WINNERS: Bandido & Fox & Hologram & Komander

[MAIN PPV]

(1) MERCEDES MONE vs. JAMIE HAYTER – Owen Hart Tournament Final

After some early back and forth action, they went to some mat holds. The announcers wished Jim Ross the best in his battle with colon cancer. Mercedes yanked Hayter off the corner turnbuckle by her feet and the back of Hayter’s head hit the turnbuckle. Hayter avoided a charge in the corner of double-knees by Mercedes and then slammed her to the mat. She went back to the corner and stood on the second rope and then landed a leaping dropkick. She then landed double-knees against Mercedes in the corner. Mercedes came right back with an elbow to Hayter’s kidney area. She then landed three consecutive suplexes. Fans both booed and chanted “Eddie.” Taz said Eddie Guerrero was a dear friend and he misses him.

They took each other down with a a series of kicks and a lariat. Both were down and slow to get up. A “CEO! / Jamie Hayter!” dueling chant broke out. Mercedes applied a crossface. Hayter fought out of it. Mercedes set up a butterfly move out of the corner, but Hayter battled out of it. Mercedes leaped off the top rope and landed on Hayter with a sit-splash onto her chest for a two count. Hayter came back with a sleeper on the mat. Fans popped and cheered. Mercedes flailed and eventually escaped. Mercedes quickly applied the Statement Maker. Hayter crawled to the bottom rope, but Mercedes stopped her short. Hayter lifted Mercedes onto her shoulders, but Mercedes leveraged her to the mat. Hayter then came back with a slam and a lariat for a dramatic near fall. Taz said, “This is our first match! We’re just getting started.”

Hayter reversed Mercedes and delivered a tombstone pildriver for a near fall that also popped the crowd. The fans were solidly and enthusiastically behind Hayter. Excalibur touted the “remarkable toughness” of Mercedes. Mercedes then scored a quick three count with a small package counter move that included a seemingly inadvertent DDT in the process. She then ran to the stage like she was escaping a serial killer’s house who had her imprisoned for weeks in a horror movie. She recovered enough to gloat about her win and dance while holding the Owen Hart Cup.

WINNER: Mercedes.

-They went to the announcers at ringside. Excalibur said Ross was a huge part of tutoring him as an announcer dating back six years to the day when AEW ran its first live event. Schiavone and Taz also talked about Ross and said he taught them a lot and wished him luck with his upcoming surgery.