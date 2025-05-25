NXT Battleground Results: Lindberg’s Report on Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry vs. Trick Williams, Oba Femi vs. Myles Borne, Tony D’Angelo vs. Stacks, Sol Ruca vs. Kelani Jordan, more.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT BATTLEGROUND REPORT

MAY 25, 2025

YUENGLING CENTER – TAMPA FL

AIRED ON PEACOCK

REPORT BY NATE LINDBERG, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-The show opened after the pre-show concluded. Stephanie Vaquer, Jordynne Grace, Oba Femi, Myles Borne & the NQCC, Joe Hendry and Trick Williams were all shown arriving at the arena throughout various times during the day.

-A video package aired, quickly recapping all of the feuds going into tonight.

(1) SOL RUCA (w/Zaria) vs. KELANI JORDAN – NXT Women’s North American Championship

One year ago at Battleground, Kelani Jordan became the inaugural Women’s North American champion, and she looked to recapture the title from the current champion, Sol Ruca.

The announce team talked up Kelani Jordan’s new attitude as well as Zaria seeming to be too protective over her friend, Sol Ruca – perhaps foreshadowing issues between the two women.

Ruca and Jordan locked up and quickly began trading offense, leapfrogging over each other time and time again to show off their athletic and gymnastic abilities. Sol Ruca extended her hand to shake Jordan’s out of respect. Jordan reluctantly shook it, then punched Ruca in the face.

After a little back and forth, Ruca locked in an STF which Jordan managed to reverse into a pin for a one count. Ruca then hit a stalling suplex for another near fall. This prompted both women to attempt to reverse each others offense into a myriad of near falls.

A few minutes later, Sol Ruca hit a massive X-Factor on Jordan from the top rope, but couldn’t capitalize on it to make the pin. Ruca was hurt just as much as Jordan with the move. They both struggled to their feet with Ruca continuing to stay on the offensive until Jordan managed to get Ruca out of the ring and hit a springboard moonsault to the outside.

Ruca made it back into the ring and countered Jordan’s offense into a modified Backstabber. Jordan rolled out of the ring and Ruca hit her own moonsault to the outside.

Ruca hit Jordan with a spear after she managed to reverse a top-rope Poisonrana from Jordan. Ruca covered and Jordan kicked out at the last moment possible. A few moments later, Jordan hit a top rope Spanish Fly for a two count.

It was anyone’s game until Zaria interfered on behalf of Sol Ruca, preventing Ruca from being hit by Jordan’s split legged moonsault. This caused a distraction for Jordan to capitalize on, and it looked like Ruca could have lost the title then and there. Instead, she managed to hit the Sol Snatcher from the top rope for the win.

Winner: Sol Ruca retains in approx 13:00

Lindberg’s Analysis: I think both women needed to slow down just a hair. There were a couple spots that looked a little rushed and sloppy towards the beginning of the match. That said, I don’t think it took away from the enjoyment of the contest. Kelani Jordan got a lot of offense in making her still look credible going forward, even in her loss. It wasn’t time for Ruca to lose the belt yet, the story between she and Zaria has yet to be told.

-A replay of The Culling attacking Josh Briggs, with Hank and Tank making the save during last week’s episode aired. Following that replay, a vignette of Shawn Spears talking to the Culling in a dark room aired. He was hyping them up for the “biggest match of their careers”. Each member of the Culling explained why Shawn Spears helped them and how that brotherhood will bring them to victory.

-Ava was backstage talking to AAA stars, Dalys and Chik Tormenta. Sarah Schreiber then interviewed TNA wrestler, Mike Santana who was on hand to see who would win the TNA Championship, the title he has his eye on. The NQCC walked into frame. Charlie Dempsey said he was an outsider and didn’t belong here. Tavion Heights then challenged Santana to a match on Tuesday. In the background, you could see Thea Hail and Tatum Paxley having what looked like a heated conversation.

(2) THE CULLING (Shawn Spears & Brooks Jensen & Niko Vance w/Izzi Dame) vs. JOSH BRIGGS & HANK & TANK

Niko Vance and Josh Briggs kicked things off for their respective teams with Tank quickly tagging in. Hank then tagged in, keeping Vance on his toes.

All the members of the Culling wound up on the floor near the ramp, sending Hank, Tank and Briggs over the top rope into their opponents.

Vance and Tank were still the legal men, Vance threw Hank head first into the ring post sending him outside. Jensen picked him up and threw him back into the ring, then tagged himself in. Vance quickly tagged back in, allowing for some double team offense on a defenseless Hank.

The Culling continued to isolate Hank from his team for the next few minutes, keeping their legal man fresh. Shawn Spears taunted Tank and Briggs with “HONK HONK”, allowing Hank to capitalize for just a moment and giving Tank the hot tag. Tank came in and cleared house with Jensen as the legal man for the Culling. Tank showed off his agility, flying all over the ring, before Hank made the tag. They hit a double superplex on Shawn Spears, Briggs tagged himself in then hit a moonsault on Spears for a pin. Jensen broke things up.

Vance and Jensen hit a double team move on Tank and then pinned him. Hank was not in the right spot, and ended up breaking the pin up when the count should have been 3. This prompted some “You F’d Up” chants scattered throughout the crowd. Corey Graves even called out the ref’s blatant miscount on commentary.

A few moments later, Briggs hit a lariat on Jensen and then tagged in Tank. Hank and Tank hit some double team offense allowing them to pick up the win over the Culling.

Winners: Hank, Tank & Josh Briggs in 9:24

The Culling attacked the winners to the match until Yoshiki Inumura made the save with a steel chair.

Lindberg’s Analysis: A frenetic and chaotic six man tag, as they tend to be. The crowd was solidly behind Hank and Tank as their tag champions, and clearly wanted to see the Culling get their comeuppance. I think this was a good detour for Hank and Tank before facing OTM and losing their recently won Tag Titles to the up and comers. Very predictable to see Inumura make his quick return from Japan, but glad to see it nonetheless. The Culling, even though they attacked Josh Briggs and the champs after the match, feel like they are all talk but can never win the big one. I’m hoping in future weeks we’ll see them win some more meaningful matches otherwise they’re going to feel almost as useless as Retribution did in short order.

-Ethan Page was interviewed backstage about his upcoming match with Ricky Saints on Tuesday for the North American championship. Ava interrupted him ranting. Ava says that their match will kick off the show on Tuesday. Whoever wins the match will defend it at WWE/AAA Worlds Collide, but did not say against who.

-A recap of the D’Angelo Family saga aired.

(3) TONY D’ANGELO vs. STACKS

The Don of NXT took on his former Underboss, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a highly anticipated matchup after Stacks destroyed everything that the D’Angelo Family stood for. During his entrance, Stacks showed off his D’Angelo Family jacket then stepped on it on his way to the ring.

Once the bell rang, D’Angelo stood there and stared down his former best friend. Stacks began some trash talk, prompting Tony to slap him in the face before attacking him with mounted punches. Tony threw Stacks around the ring for a few moments before Stacks managed to take the offensive over his former best friend and boss. This didn’t last long, as Tony threw Stacks from corner to corner then belly to belly suplexed him to the outside. D’Angelo hit Stacks with a lariat and then sent Stacks into the barricade. D’Angelo rolled into the ring to reset the Ref’s count, then continued to assault Stacks on the outside.

“All you had to do was listen to me you mother f–” D’Angelo screamed at Stacks. D’Angelo went to throw him into the steps, Stacks reversed and sent D’Angelo into the steps instead, and rolled D’Angelo into the ring before the 10 count was called.

The crowd booed Stacks loudly as he stayed in control of the Don of NXT for the next few minutes, the Don managing to escape a few pin fall and submission attempts by the skin of his teeth.

D’Angelo began making his comeback, topping it off with a massive spinebuster to Stacks. D’Angelo hit Stacks with 10 uppercuts to the stomach, then picked him up looking for a suplex. Stacks reversed with an enziguri, but then missed another kick allowing D’Angelo to hit a Chad Gable-eqsue German Suplex for a two count.

D’Angelo looked to go for a spear, but was caught in an armbar. This barely slowed the Don down, he picked Stacks up with one arm and powerbombed him before mounting him and punching him in the head. D’Angelo stopped punching him after a few, realizing that he was about to really hurt his former best friend. He looked like he couldn’t continue and like he just wanted to hug his former friend. Stacks called D’Angelo weak and then attacked. Stacks sent the Don into the ringpost, but missed a cannonball allowing D’Angelo to hit a running knee into his Fisherman Suplex finisher for a near fall.

Tony tried to launch Stacks out of the ring, but his ribs gave out and he fell over in pain. Stacks then hit a dropkick from the top rope into D’Angelo’s face. D’Angelo rolled out of the ring, and Stacks went to go look for his trusty crowbar under the ring. The Don came into frame, making it seem like he stole the crowbar earlier in the day. With a big smile on his face, he continued the onslaught on Stacks in the ring. Stacks barely managed to say “I made a mistake, I’m sorry!” “You made your bed, now lie in it” retorted the Don before a massive Spinebuster.

Luca Crusifino showed up at ringside and just stood there and stared at D’Angelo. This allowed Stacks to hit D’Angelo from behind and get a win over the Don of NXT.

Luca entered the ring after the match and went to hug the Don, who pushed him away and rolled out of the ring.

Winner: Stacks in 15:16

Lindberg’s Analysis: It appears that Luca has now joined forces with Stacks, perhaps creating their own family? Or did Luca just show up at the wrong time and cost The Don the match? It looks like this story is far from over, which could be a double edged sword. The D’Angelo family saga has waged on for nearly three years in the midcard. I think this could wind up overstaying it’s welcome. That said, it’s probably the best thing that all involved could be doing. If they weren’t all embroidered in this saga, they’d probably all be toiling around in the midcard without much direction. I’m worried about D’Angelo once he hits the main roster, this gimmick has a ceiling and most likely won’t be well received by a main roster crowd. Especially if he winds up debuting without a family behind him.