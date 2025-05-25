LECLAIR’S AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2025 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Ospreay vs. Page, Anarchy in the Arena, Mone vs. Hayter, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2025 REPORT

MAY 25, 2025

GLENDALE, AZ AT DESERT DIAMOND ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PPV

Announcers: Excalibur & Tony Schiavone & Taz

-Flames danced around the entrance stage as Excalibur’s signature line rang out. “It’s Sunday, you know what that means!” he said, noting that it’s the sixth anniversary of AEW’s inaugural event. He quickly introduced his broadcast partners, Tony Schiavone and Taz.

-Mercedes Mone’s music hit and she danced onto the stage. Excalibur mentioned that she made her AEW debut one year ago at this very event. He said she finds herself one win away from challenging for the AEW Women’s World Championship. Tony Schiavone said that Mone has the gold, the look, and is a certified star. Jamie Hayter entered to a strong ovation. Excalibur talked up her previous accomplishments, particularly in the Owen Hart tournament.

(1) MERCEDES MONE vs. JAMIE HAYTER – Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Final match

A dueling chant broke out as soon as the two women locked up in the center of the ring. It continued for a while as Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter traded lock-ups, jockeying for position. Mone worked Hayter into the southwest corner and began working on her lower back. Taz said it was smart. Referee Aubrey Edwards broke Mone away, allowing Hayter to recover and explode out of the corner with a clothesline. She covered Mercedes for a quick two count. Hayter and Mone traded quick Irish whips to opposing corners, then into roll ups. Each scored a two count. Mone tripped Hayter up by the left leg and tried to apply a single leg crab. Hayter blocked it and tried to apply one of her own. Neither could turn their opponent over.

Jamie Hayter eventually stomped Mercedes repeatedly in the stomach, then turned her over into the thus elusive single leg crab. Mone powered her away and into the ropes. Hayter nearly fell out of the ring, but her feet trapped her in a precarious position. Mone stepped over her, wiped her face and delivered a Meteora to the floor. “She saw it coming and there was nothing she could do about it,” Schiavone said. Mone mocked Hayter, limping around ringside and grabbing her lower back. She tossed her opponent back in the ring and drove her knee into her back, torquing both the leg and arm as the match crossed 6:00.

The TBS Champion turned the hold into a cover for a two count. Hayter stood briefly, but Mone dropped her with a snap Powerslam for a cover and another two count. She immediately grabbed a mounted rear chin lock, continuing to torque the lower back. Hayter tried to stand, but Mone turned it into a Backstabber. She applied a Straight Jacket hold. Taz said it’s especially brutal when the aggressor sits on the lower back, which is exactly what Mone did. Jamie found a way to fight to a vertical base and walk Mone into the corner, but Mercedes shoved her to the mat. She hit another Meteora, this time from the middle rope. Mone covered for another two count.

Hayter finally created some separation with a desperation kick into the corner. She mounted Mone from the apron and punched her repeatedly. Hayter tried to climb back into the ring using the turnbuckles, but as she steadied herself, Mone ripped her to the mat, slamming the back of her head onto the buckle on the way down. Mone slammed Jamie face first into the middle turnbuckle in the southwest corner. She drove both her knees into the back of Hayter’s head. She tried to do it a second time after taunting Hayter, but Jamie moved. Mercedes’ knees collided with the buckle. Hayter climbed the northwest turnbuckle and caught the CEO with a big missile dropkick. She hit another to send Mone crashing into the northeast corner.

After scooping Mone into the air, Jamie’s back gave out. Mone slid free and completed the Three Amigos as the match crossed 11:00. She stepped on Hayter on her way to the corner. Mone climbed to the top, but Hayter cut her off with a flurry of clubs to the back. She hooked Mone for a huge delayed Suplex off the middle rope. She held on for a second one, but Mone floated over and hit another Backstabber. Mone looked for a backslide, but Hayter stayed upright. She spun Mone around and delivered a Superkick. Mone stumbled, but threw herself forward and hit a hard lifting knee. Hayter shrugged it off and caught Mone with a huge lariat. Both women were down for a period of time.

Mercedes rolled to the floor to catch her breath and check her mouth and nose for blood. Hayter gave her no quarter, sliding to the floor and tossing Mone over the steel steps. Jamie went for a running lariat off the steps, but she slipped and fell on the stairs. She managed to quickly recover and still catch Mone with a clothesline. She rolled Mercedes back in the ring and covered her for a two count. Taz said “this is not supposed to be smooth and pretty, and Hayter gets that. Mone ducked a lariat and hit three consecutive Backstabbers. After the third, she locked in the Statement Maker. Hayter managed to slip free of Mercedes’ grip and roll to her face. The women traded quick roll ups again. Mone hooked Hayter for the Mone Maker, but Hayter backed her into the corner to break free.

The tournament finalists traded jabs in the northwest corner. Mone attempted to climb the ropes with Hayter’s arms hooked for the Mone Maker, but Jamie slid free. She tried to Powerbomb Mercedes off the top, but the TBS Champion used her knees to come down in a Meteora for a cover and near fall. Mone tried to roll up Jamie, but Hayter caught Mone in a full wrap choke. Mone flipped her body into a cover for a two count, forcing a break. Mone went for a crucifix pin, then transitioned right into the Statement Maker. Hayter’s eyes grew wide. Mone wrenched back. Hayter got close to the ropes. Mone used them top flip and roll her back to center. Jamie deadlifted Mone off the mat and out of the hold. She gave her a Death Valley Driver, then a massive running lariat for a cover and near fall just after 19:00.

“This match continues!” Excalibur exclaimed. Taz said the arena is on the edge of their seats. A “Jamie!” chant broke out in the Desert Diamond Arena. Mone blocked a trio of shots from Hayter. She scooped her into Tombstone position, but Jamie reversed it into one of her own. Hayter connected with the Tombstone for a very close near fall. Excalibur said they don’t discuss the “remarkable toughness” of Mercedes Mone nearly enough. Taz agreed. Hayter pulled Mone to her feet. She kissed her own elbow and wound up for another lariat. Mone ducked it and rolled Hayter into a small package for a surprise three count.

WINNER: Mercedes Mone in 21:15

Mone ran from the ring the moment the bell rang. She collapsed in front of the trophy atop the stage. Aubrey Edwards raised her hand up there, in front of the Owen Hart Foundation cup. Fireworks exploded from the stage as Mone danced. “All In Texas, I’m coming for you!” Mone told the camera.

-At ringside, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz sent their well-wishes to Jim Ross.