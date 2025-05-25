VIP PODCAST 5/25 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-21-2007): Kurt Angle stripped of TNA Title by Cornette, plus Sabin & Shelley, Kevin Nash, Raven, Jerry Lynn, Sting, more (36 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the James Caldwell and Mike Roe review of the May 17, 2007 TNA Impact episode. The show included Kurt Angle being stripped of the TNA World Title and Jim Cornette announcing a King of the Mountain match, plus Sting, Christopher Daniels, Raven, Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley, Jerry Lynn, Sonjay Dutt, Kevin Nash, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

