FREE PODCAST 5/24 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Final Double or Nothing hype with Hangman, Bucks, Arn-Jake summit, Moxley, Darby, Hardy vs. Guevara (111 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (5-20-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Tyler Sage. They discussed the final Double or Nothing PPV hype, the returns of “Hangman” Page and the Young Bucks, the Arn Anderson-Jake Roberts summit, Mike Tyson hype, Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy headlining, a women’s tag match with the champion pinning the challenger, Jon Moxley and Brodie Lee talk about their title match, Shawn Spears challenges Dustin Rhodes, Darby Allin vignette, and much more with live caller and emails.

