FREE PODCAST 5/24 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Jim Ross’s reaction to Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens appearing on NXT and Raw, brand split history, his schedule, Lawler, Divas, live callers (107 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (5-21-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed Jim Ross with his reaction to Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens appearing on NXT and Raw this week, WWE’s brand split history and future prospects, TNA-DestAmerica, his schedule these days, Jerry Lawler documentary, the Divas Division, and more with live callers and email questions.

