WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT RESULTS (5/24): Corbridge’s report on Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul, John Cena vs. R-Truth, Punk & Zayn vs. Rollins & Breakker, Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage, & Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green

WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT REPORT

MAY 24, 2025

TAMPA, FLORIDA AT YUENGLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON NBC & PEACOCK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Ventura, Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 9,685 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 9,762. The arena has a capacity of 10,500 when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Joe Tessitore welcomed the audience to Tampa as the Saturday Night’s Main Event theme played. He mentioned the upcoming matches as tonight’s participants were show arriving in the arena. Among them were Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Chelsea Green, United States Champion Zelina Vega, and R-Truth. Tessitore referred to R-Truth as one of the most beloved veterans of all time. Logan Paul was shown talking to presumably members of his entourage in the back. The crowd erupted as World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso was shown walking in the parking lot at the Yuengling Center. Tessitore said that tonight is when “the retro feel of 80s nostalgia glory days meets the modern day momentum of a new generation.”

– The SNME intro video played, which shows footage from back in the day and then fast forwards to today to the score of “Obsession.” After the video, there was a substantial pyro display in the arena. Tessitore introduced his broadcast partner, the legendary WWE Hall-of-Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura. They discussed the steel cage match between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre, with Ventura saying that one of either Priest or McIntyre will win the match inside the ring rather than escaping it. He also speculated (for some reason) whether Mike Tyson would take another dive. Tessitore turned it over to the ringside announcers for tonight Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, who were excited to be there.

– It was time to “Burn it Down” as Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker made their entrance accompanied by Paul Heyman. The crowd sang along with the heel Rollins’s music and he encouraged them to do it. Sami Zayn made his way slowly to the ring next to a good ovation. The crowd loudly chanted for C.M. Punk. His music played and the audience erupted. Cole pointed out that this was Punk’s first match since Wrestlemania.

(1) C.M. PUNK & SAMI ZAYN vs. SETH ROLLINS & BRON BREAKKER (w/Paul Heyman)

As soon as Punk entered the ring all four men began brawling. Zayn clotheslined Rollins over the top rope. Zayn and Punk double-teamed Breakker and clotheslined him over the top too. Rollins got back into the ring and the bell rang. Breakker blindside Zayn with a forearm from the apron. Rollins threw Zayn to the floor and Breakker leaped off the apron with a clothesline onto the announcer’s table. [c]

When they came back from the break Rollins was illegally attacking Zayn in the corner behind the referee’s back. Breakker with a crisp vertical suplex and a cover for a two-count. Breakker did some push-ups like his Uncle Scott Steiner. Breakker tagged in Rollins as the hot crowd cheered for Zayn. Zayn backdropped Breakker to the floor, then rolled through a Rollins clothesline attempt and was able to tag in Punk. Punk was on fire with a couple back elbows, a dropkick, and a neckbreaker. Punk called for the GTS, but Rollins escaped. Punk hit a Code Red for a nearfall. The crowd erupted for Punk again.

Punk hit his running knee in the corner Rollins and delivered the bulldog while clotheslining Breakker. Punk delivered a top rope elbow to Rollins and covered for a two-count. Punk attempted another GTS, but Breakker pulled Rollins to momentary safety. Rollins walked into a Pedigree. Rollins covered for a nearfall, but Zayn broke it up. Zayn dumped Breakker to the outside, then hit his springboard moonsault off the top rope to the outside on him. [c]

After the commercial, Punk and Rollins traded blows. Punk attempted another GTS but again Rollins was able to avoid it. Rollins went for a Stomp but Punk moved. There was a double lariat that knocked both men down. An aerial view was shown as Punk and Rollins kicked at each while laying in the middle of the ring. Both men tagged out. Zayn went for the Blue Thunder Bomb, but Breakker countered. Zayn regained control and hit a tornado DDT using the corner ropes. Zayn called for the Helluva kick but Rollins grabbed his leg. Punk ran in and leaped over the top rope, splashing onto Rollins below. Zayn hit an Exploder Suplex on Breakker and went for a Helluva kick again. But Heyman grabbed Zayn’s leg this time.

While Zayn and the referee argued with Heyman, Bronson Reed came from the crowd and charged at Punk, knocking him through the barricade at ringside. Zayn saw what happened and was shocked. When he turned back around, Breakker hit him with a huge spear. Breakker covered for the one…two…three. Heyman had a smug grin on his face.

WINNERS: Bron Breakker & Seth Rollins via pinfall in 13:00.

Reed entered the ring as Cole pointed out the history between Reed and Rollins. Breakker stood between them. Rollins walked around Breakker and gave Reed a hug. Rollins laughed and then had Breakker and Reed shake hands. As Rollins held their arms up in the air in triumph, Punk crawled back into the ring and grabbed Heyman’s legs. Reed smashed Punk and then hit a Tsunami on Punk. The crowd called for another one. Rollins stood with one foot on a fallen Punk

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Welcome back Bronson Reed. It was a hot match that the crowd was very excited for. Punk had his working boots on tonight and was the standout in my view. It’s a smart idea to add a third man to the new Rollins group, but as always it will be about the execution moving forward. They still need to change Rollins’s theme music if they want him to be a true heel. It frankly annoys me that Rollins continues to milk it and call for them to sing his song…almost as much as when the crowd calls for the heel Reed to splash arguably the top babyface in the company after a match.)

– Cathy Kelley interviewed former United States Champion Chelsea Green backstage alongside her Secret Hervice of Alba Fyre and Piper Niven. Green said that tonight she would win and enter her “second-term” as U.S. Champ. Green thanked Kelley “for her hervice.” Green made her entrance for the next match. [c]

– United States Champion Zelina Vega entered for next for her first title defense. Cole noted that this was also only the third time in the history of SNME that a women’s championship was on the line. The first time was Wendi Richter against The Fabulous Moolah at the very first SNME. The second was earlier this year with Rhea Ripley defeating Nia Jax.

(2) ZELINA VEGA (c) vs. CHELSEA GREEN – United States Championship match

As soon as the bell rang Green charged at Vega and knocked her down. Green whipped Vega hard into the buckle and then saluted the crowd. Vega escaped a slam attempt and hit a back elbow. Vega missed a 619 leading to a slap from Green. Green escaped to the outside. Green powerbombed Vega on the floor and rolled her back into the ring. She covered for a two count.

Green was in total control and playing with Vega as the Secret Hervice cheered her on from ringside. Vega called for the audience to bring her to life. Vega tried to make a comeback, but Green dropped her back to the mat with a big boot to the face. Green missed a Vader bomb from the second rope. Vega tried to fight back into the match while favoring her left elbow. Vega with a back suplex and a kip up. She nailed Green with double knees in the corner. Vega countered a Green “Unpretty-her” attempt into a Backstabber. Vega hit a weak 619 as her foot got caught in the ropes.

Fyre climbed up on the apron and distracted the referee so that Niven could crotch Vega on the top turnbuckle. Green climbed to the top to meet Vega, but Vega hit a Code Red from the tope rope! Vega covered Green and pinned her for the win. Green had a bloody nose, likely from the botched 619.

WINNER: Zelina Vega via pinfall in 6:00. Vega retains the United States Championship.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was fine for a short match. The botched 619 wasn’t really that bad, but it was noticeable. They recovered, but it looked like it busted Green open. This should end the rivalry for now with Green moving on to a different feud and Vega to a new challenger. I imagine Vega will defend her title at Worlds Collide, but I could be wrong about that.)

– They showed a graphic for John Cena vs. R-Truth, which was the next match. [c]

– Jimmy Hart and Bushwhacker Luke were acknowledged in the front row. Cole mentioned that Hart managed in over 30 Saturday Night’s Main Events. The announcers said that at Worlds Collide on June 7 Chad Gable will take on El Hijo Del Vikingo. Highlights of Vikingo were shown and he was also sitting in the front row.

– The recap video aired of John Cena’s recent heel actions and talking down to the fans. It was interspersed with highlights of his career. It was the same video they showed on Smackdown last night. [c]

– The Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena made his entrance to a huge pop wearing orange Tampa Bay Buccaneers inspired gear. He was largely cheered until he demanded that ring announcer give him his preferred ring introduction. Cole said that despite his recent actions, he still considers Cena the greatest of all time.

Cena’s music played again, but this time R-Truth entered to it. Truth was wearing the red, white, and blue version of Cena’s gear, but it had Truth’s likeness on it instead. There was a sticker that said “Ron” over “John”, so that it read Ron Cena. The crowd was alive for Truth. When he got in the ring, Truth mimicked Cena’s longtime entrance, right down to running the ropes, throwing his hat in the crowd, and raising his hands up. Cena had ”seen enough” and clotheslined him down. The bell rang.

[HOUR TWO]

(3) JOHN CENA vs. R-TRUTH

Cena pummeled Truth with punches and ripped Truth’s shirt off. The crowd began the “Let’s Go Cena/Cena Sucks” chants. Cena whipped Truth hard into the ropes. The crowd shifted into a dueling “You Can’t Wrestle/Yes He Can” chant. Cena with a shoulder tackle that knocked Truth back down. Cena with another shoulder tackle, followed by a vintage five-knuckle shuffle. Cena went for an AA, but Truth escaped and hit Cena’s traditional moves including shoulder tackles, a suplex, and a five-knuckle shuffle of his own. Truth hit Cena with an AA and covered for a great nearfall. Truth locked in an STF, but Cena quickly got to the ropes and forced a break. Cena rolled to the floor.

Truth came out to meet Cena, but Cena threw him into the ringpost. Cena grabbed the championship belt and got in the ring with it. He was about to level Truth with it but he hesitated. Cena looked like he was reconsidering. He handed the title back to the referee. Truth looked very pleased. However, as the referee put the title away Cena kicked Truth in the groin. Cena gave Truth an AA and covered him for the three-count and the win.

WINNER: John Cena via pinfall in 5:00.

Post-match, Cena called for his music to be cut off. Then he nailed Truth with the championship belt. Cena walked away as the crowd yelled “Eff You Cena.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was all about the story. Before this match was announced for SNME, I expected there would be a bloody beatdown of Cena on his old chum Truth. However, I never expected them to do that on network television. I thought this was still very well done though. Having truth mimic everything about “babyface” Cena was an inspired creative choice. It was also giving Damien Mizdow. Cena teasing that he was having second thoughts about hitting Truth with the belt, but then having it be a ruse so he could cheat to win was clever.)

– A short video package hyping the Priest-McIntyre rivalry was shown. After it finished the steel cage began to lower. It was the usual chain link cage (with a door) that they always use for cage matches in today’s WWE. [c]

– Jey Uso was walking in the back in street clothes and with his World Heavyweight Championship on his shoulder. He walked up on John Cena, who was standing there with his Tampa orange gear (back?) on and his WWE Championship on his shoulder. Cena said it had been a long time. Uso pointed out that the last time they saw each other was when Uso threw him out of the ring to win the Royal Rumble. Cena said he looks forward to the next time he sees Uso because when it happens it may be after Cena retires the WWE Championship, and that the only remaining Heavyweight title would be around the waist of Logan Paul, a Youtuber. Cena said that must be a lot of pressure on Uso. Cena walked away.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The interaction was interesting in the sense that it’s the two current men’s World Champions. It was meant to make Uso feel pressure to win tonight and likely make fans wonder if Uso might lose as well. However, it seemed clear that this segment should have aired prior to Cena’s match. There is no way he put all his gear back on and stopped sweating already, especially when his match happened less than five minutes ago. Be better WWE.)

– More legends were shown at ringside including Leilani Kai and Tatanka. Jesse Ventura joined the commentary team at the announcer table. Highlights were shown of a SNME from January 4, 1986, where for the first time a broadcaster (Ventura) went from broadcasting to wrestle and then went back to finish the broadcast. He was annoyed that McAfee recently did the same thing and said that the only reason he wasn’t blasting him was because McAfee lost.

– Lilian Garcia announced the rules for a cage match. Drew McIntyre made his entrance first. It was pointed out that McIntyre is 3-0 in cage matches. His opponent and longtime rival Damian Priest entered second to a decent ovation.

(4) DAMIAN PRIEST vs. DREW MCINTYRE – Steel Cage Match 1:21

McIntyre attacked Priest as soon as he stepped one foot in the ring. Something similar to that has happened in every match tonight. Priest wasn’t able to enter the ring yet and McIntyre followed him out. McIntyre grabbed a chair and threw it in the ring. McIntyre entered and slammed the door behind him. The bell rang.

Priest punched McIntyre and slammed him into the cage wall. McIntyre returned fire with a couple big chops and slammed Priest into the cage. Priest recovered and hit a thrust kick. He attempted a chokeslam, but McIntyre escaped. McIntyre rammed Priest headfirst into the cage like a lawn dart. [c]

When they came back from the break both men were standing on the ropes trying to climb out. Priest looked like he was trying for a Razor’s Edge from that precarious position, but McIntyre wriggled free. McIntyre jumped off the rope but missed and Priest caught him with a South of Heaven chokeslam. Priest covered for a close two-count. Ventura reminded the viewers that close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. Priest tried to escape the cage. He made it to the top, but McIntyre climbed up to meet him. McIntyre suplexed Priest off the top of the cage back into the ring!

McIntyre called for and nailed a Claymore on Priest. He covered, but Priest kicked out at two. Good nearfall. The sold-out crowd chanted “This is Awesome.” Priest and McIntyre were back on their feet and traded blows. McIntyre missed a Claymore and Priest covered for another two-count. McIntyre hit a South of Heaven of his own and covered for another good nearfall. The crowd sang a chant for the heel McIntyre. McIntyre hit Priest in the ribs and across the back with the chair he’d brought in the ring earlier. Priest was down and out.

McIntyre dragged Priest to the corner and set up the chair between the ropes and turnbuckles. He attempted to Claymore Priest’s head into the chair, but Priest moved. McIntyre sold that it hurt his leg. Priest hit McIntyre with the chair in the mid-section and in the throat, then chokeslammed him onto it. Cole pointed out that McIntyre was having difficulty breathing. Priest didn’t make a cover. Instead, he put the chair underneath McIntyre’s head as he lay prone on the mat. Priest hit McIntyre with a Concerto as Cole mentioned that Priest did the same thing to the inventor of the Concerto, Priest’s mentor Edge. Priest walked out the door of the cage, pausing momentarily as he seemingly debated whether he wanted to win that way. Then he walked off the final step to with the match.

WINNER: Damian Priest by walking out the cage door in 13:00.

After the match, Ventura said it was B.S. that someone would win a cage match by walking out the door. McIntyre was refusing help from officials. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was a definitive victory of the match and the long rivalry for Priest. I know that the prevailing sentiment was that McIntyre would (and should) have won tonight. But if you paid attention to McIntyre’s comments on Smackdown last night, he guaranteed that one man would win tonight and the other would be carried out. He never said he would be the winner though. I imagine he will now brag that he was still able to walk out on his power despite Priest’s “heinous” attack and “cheap” victory. In my opinion, McIntyre will be just fine and Priest needed the win more. )

– More legends were shown at ringside. This time it was The U.S. Express Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham. They were wearing U.S.A. jackets.

– Tessitore and Ventura discussed tonight’s action at the podium. Ventura said he was most impressed by Bronson Reed’s return and subsequent beatdown of C.M. Punk.

– A highlight video of Jey Uso and a recap of his feud with Logan Paul aired. Then, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso made his entrance through the crowd. Yeeting and arm-waving was rampant as Cole mentioned that this would be Uso’s second title defense. [c]

The challenger Logan Paul entered to boos form the crowd. He was carrying a bottle of Prime with him as usual. There were no “championship match” introductions. The bell rang with ten minutes left in the show.

(5) JEY USO (c) vs. LOGAN PAUL – WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

They began with a brief collar-and-elbow lockup. Uso knocked Paul down with a shoulder block. Paul leapfrogged but turned around into an Uso uppercut. Paul caught Uso with a back elbow and followed up with a blockbuster from the second rope. Paul kipped up, much to the disdain of the crowd. Paul leaped over the top onto Uso on the floor as they went to a break less than two minutes into the main event. [c]

Uso was in control after the break. Uso hit a running hip attack and covered for a two-count. Cole reminded the viewers that Paul has knocked out Uso on three separate occasions. Uso attempted a top rope splash but Paul caught got his knees up and turned it into a cradle for a decent nearfall. Paul was angry at the referee, thinking it was a slow count. Paul with a fireman’s carry roll through and went for a lionsault, but Uso got his knees up. Uso hit a pop-up Samoan drop and covered for another two-count.

Uso tried to grab Paul away from the corner, but Paul pulled off the middle rope cover leaving the buckle exposed. Uso attempted a suicide dive through the ropes, but Paul caught him with a big knockout right hand. Paul slammed Uso’s head into the top turnbuckle (not the exposed one). He attempted a springboard buckshot lariat but was met with an Uso superkick. Uso covered again for a one…two…kickout!

Paul got back to his feet and dodged a spear that sent Uso into the exposed middle buckle. Uso was dazed and when he turned around Paul nailed him with the knockout right punch. Paul covered, but again Uso kicked out at two. Great nearfall even though the punch looked weak. Uso recovered and hit a frog splash. Uso covered, but the count was interrupted by John Cena who came down and pulled the referee out. Cena started to beat down Uso until Cody Rhodes’s music played and “the quarterback” made his big return. Rhodes hit a Cross Rhodes on Cena. Paul had brass knuckles and tried to hit Rhodes, but he ducked. Uso speared Paul and hit another frog splash. Uso covered and got the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Jey Uso by pinfall in 9:00. Uso retains the World Heavyweight Championship.

After the match, Rhodes grabbed a microphone and told Cena that he’d ruined enough. But now Rhodes is back and that he and Uso would see Cena and Paul at Money in the Bank.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A lot to digest with that. It wasn’t a great match by any stretch. It’s inexplicable to me that you’d go to a break less than two minutes into a main event. The big takeaway is that Cody Rhodes is back and we are getting a tag match of Rhodes & Uso vs. Cena & Paul at Money in the Bank. I actually wish they’d do something crazy like saying if Cena or Uso get pinned they lose their title. That would create a lot of intrigue.

Overall, I thought it was a fun show with a couple big returns, a strong opening match, a satisfactory blowoff to the brief Cena-Truth feud, and some development for the next PLE. Now just work on making heels actual heels please.)