AEW FEUD TRACKER: Hangman vs. Death Riders needs to come to conclusion soon, Copeland wants to end FTR, Callis Family on a roll, Athena Elite Wrestling

Coming off a mostly well-received All In featuring a huge title change, AEW began its three-week residency at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom. The 99 year old venue has unique, vintage look that gives the show a cool vibe. The one drawback for those in attendance is that it has no AC. That has to be rough, but the crowd didn’t let it get them down last week.

AEW set some new feuds in motion while hopefully moving towards the conclusion of its central story of the last year. The era of Hangman is fully upon us folks. In the words of the recently departed two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, “The Prince of Darkness,” Ozzy Osbourne, “All aboooooard!!!!”

This Has to be Coming to an End

Latest Developments

Following “Hangman” Adam Page’s great victory promo, his feud with the Death Riders continued with Darby Allin looking on from the rafters and Colt Cabana getting brutalized on Collision

Analysis

Hangman opened Dynamite by cutting a deeply impassioned promo, expressing his gratitude to the fans for their support of him and AEW. He then individually thanked each of the people who either stood up against the Death Riders and/or directly helped him in some way in the match at All In. His final thank you was for Swerve, a full circle moment for AEW’s most personal rivalry. He said he shed blood and tears over All In weekend that if Mox wondered what kind of man that made him, it made him the champion of the effing world.

This promo was fantastic. Hangman is the most authentic, believable, emotionally connected to the crowd promo in wrestling. He just gets it and speaks with an earnest conviction that’s unmatched. It was also nice seeing the AEW World Title belt after its imprisonment in the Steve McMichael Memorial Halliburton briefcase.

Things got hazy from this point on. Hangman and Mox were inexplicably on opposite sides of a main event six-man match. Hangman got the win with jackknife pin on Claudio while Mox appeared a bit gun shy throughout the match. After the match, ended Darby was shown watching, Sting-like, from the rafters.

The Death Riders struck back on Collision, attacking Hangman’s friend Colt Cabana. Cabana was beaten, bloodied, and hanged over the top rope in the same way Mox was at All In. It was odd when the show opened with Colt at the desk so things clicked into place when Death Riders swarmed him. Obviously, this was all to send a message to Hangman and to get the Death Riders some heat back and show they still have teeth.

Look, I’m not going to pretend that this Death Riders saga has been great. It hasn’t. In fact, it’s dragged in places, but the last couple months it finally worked and that’s all because of the tie-in with Hangman’s redemption arc. It’s been going for a nearly a year at this point. I think it deserves a full ending. That ending needs to come ASAP, though. Darby’s back involved. I’m sure Bryan Danielson is waiting in the wings. Plus, Will Ospreay and Samoa Joe should be back in a few weeks. It feels like we’re building to a Blood & Guts match, possibly at Forbidden Door. Hopefully that’s the final curtain call for the Death Riders and we can all move on.

Grade: B

All in The Family

Latest Developments

Kazuchika Okada targeted Swerve Strickland, Kyle Fletcher took aim at the Dustin Rhodes and the TNT Title, and Konosuke Takeshita set his sights on the G1 as the Don Callis Family continued its ascent.

Analysis

Coming out to new entrance music, inaugural Unified Champion Okada made quick work of an enhancement talent and then made his next target clear. He called out Swerve, blaming him for the Bucks losing their EVP power. Swerve, decked in a sparkly suit, obliged The Rainmaker’s request. He owned being responsible for the Bucks being EVPs in name only and asked Okada was going to do about it. Callis held his newest family member back.

On Collision, the new TNT Champion “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes cut an impassioned promo about life motto of “keep steppin’.” He explained that his father, Dusty Rhodes, had instilled that motto in him from a young age, how he kept steppin’ through all the adversity in his life and career, and how that motto led him to the TNT Title. A still-angry Kyle Fletcher hit the ring and told Dustin that by winning the TNT Title, he signed his own death warrant. Callis jumped in with false sincerity, telling Dustin how much he respected him and let him know that he’d save a spot for him in the DCF because that spot was better than being the third wheel in the Rhodes family. That set Dustin off and he grabbed Callis. Fletcher clocked him, but Dustin fought back and knocked Fletcher out of the ring.

Meanwhile, over in Japan, Konosuke Takeshita competed in the first matches of his second G1 Climax tournament.

All in all a strong week for the Callis Family. Okada had a clear direction coming out of a PPV for the first time, maybe ever. He finally feels like part of the AEW canvas as opposed to popping in and out. A feud with Swerve maintains the high-profile of the new newly singular secondary title. Fletcher going after the TNT Title was the obvious move after Dustin’s feel-good moment at the PPV. Dustin’s promo was great, but he’s purely a transitional champion. This is all about building Fletcher’s résumé on the back of a beloved legend. In that way, Dustin’s crushing defeat will serve a purpose.

Takeshita competing in the most prestigious tournament in wrestling adds some international flair to the DCF’s rise. It certainly feels like the Don Callis Family is being positioned to step into the lead heel faction once the Death Riders fully fall.

Grade: N/A

Athena Elite Wrestling

Latest Developments

Athena made herself comfortable on AEW TV, taunting Toni Storm with her Casino Gauntlet contract.

Analysis

Toni Storm made use of the unique venue, cutting a victory promo of her own from the box seats of the Aragon Ballroom. She was interrupted by Athena who reminded Toni that she won the Casino Gauntlet match and could sign her contract for a title shot whenever she wanted. She said that Toni’s death would be at her hands.

They continued their war of words on Collision. Athena appeared up in the same box seat Toni had on Dynamite, calling her “Tone-ti” and further taunting her with the contract. Toni bounded to the ring, offended that Athena would dare infringe on her location for cutting promos. She challenged Athena to come and fight but Athena turned her down for obvious reasons. Toni flipped the script on her by saying that if Athena’s Minion Billie Starkz were to defeat Toni in their upcoming match tonight, she would get a title shot. That seemed to throw off Athena. Toni then bolted into the crowd headed for the box seat, but Athena escaped before Toni could get there.

I’m absolutely here for an Athena-Toni Storm feud. With the greatest AEW Women’s Champion in the company’s short history and Athena, who’s ROH Title reign is nearing 1,000 days, it feels like a clash of the titans. I do think that Athena needs to be more ROH Athena, that is to say more of a bully but more creative with it than the blunt heelishness exemplified by her calling Toni a “disease-ridden whore.”

My bigger concern is how we’re going to get to a real one-on-one match when it disadvantageous for Athena to do so. It’s the downside of treating these Casino Gauntlet contracts like Money in the Bank. I’m far more interested in Athena and Toni getting 20-25 minutes to cook up something great on PPV than I am on Athena cashing in at an opportune time.

Grade: N/A

To End FTR

Latest Developments

Adam Copeland explained his motivation at All In and his mission going forward

Analysis

Adam Copeland cut a promo mid ring. He explained that he didn’t return at All In to save Christian Cage – not after everything Christian did to him. He did use the opportunity to say “I told you so” to Christian, having warned him previously that the Patriarchy would turn on him eventually. He said he hoped Christian would use this opportunity to pull his head out of his ass, though. Copeland then explained that he returned to get his hands on FTR.

He said they took four months of his career that he didn’t have to spare and that he was going to end them. That brought out Stokely Hathaway. Hathaway said Copeland’s nail board Spike was a liability and that Tony Khan had received three “anonymous” emails expressing concerns about Copeland and that Tony had decreed that if Copeland touched FTR, he would be fired. Copeland responded by spearing Stokely.

Copeland’s return received a lot of criticism for him vamping and posing for pyro as Christian was about to get his brains bashed in, so I appreciated that he explained that he wasn’t actually trying to save Christian. That alone made everything make more sense. It does seems like Christian’s journey of self-reflection is going to take place off screen, which is a shame.

Nonetheless, Copeland setting his sights on getting even with FTR made perfect sense. Stokely was good in his role, although I do hope there’s some clarity from Tony Khan about what Stokely claimed he said in regards to Copeland and FTR. Stokely’s word certainly can’t be taken as truth. Stokely, knowing the spear was coming and simply surrendering to his doom was a nice touch.

Grade: B

Random Questions

– Why is Billy Gunn still a thing? The segment between him and Anthony Bowens on Collision was the biggest sign yet that it’s time for Daddy Ass to pack it in. Billy’s had a long, successful career in front of the camera (Rockabilly excluded), he can take on a backstage only role now. As long as Bowens is still tied to Billy, he’s going to feel like he hasn’t moved beyond the Acclaimed.

– Is it The Matriarchy now? Shayna Wayne seemingly stepped into the role of leader of the faction formerly led by Christian Cage. Her promo certainly wasn’t earth-shattering or even great, but it was definitely better than her early painful babyface work. I’m curious to see how she does in a role prominent than standing behind Christian.

