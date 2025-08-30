ROH DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR RESULTS (8/29): Athena vs. Mina Shirakawa for ROH Title, Bandido vs. Hechicero for ROH Title, Lee Moriarty vs. Xelhua for ROH Pure Title, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR REPORT

AUGUST 28, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, PA AT 2300 ARENA

LIVE ON PPV

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman

Ring Announcer: Bobby Cruise

[PRE-SHOW]

(A) JAY LETHAL vs. JORDAN OLIVER

After a nice back and forth where the story was Jordan had an answer for every one of Lethal’s signature moves, until he finally didn’t and Lethal won my pinfall.

WINNER: Lethal in 7:00.

(D’s analysis: Good match that told a real story throughout. Have you seen Jordan Oliver wrestle before? If not I think you should check him out. Personally I think he could be a future star for AEW. He has teamed and is friends with Nick Wayne. The two of them can do a lot of good for AEW going forward.)

(B) MXM COLLECTION (Mansoor & Mason Madden) vs. THE DARK ORDER ( Alex Reynolds & John Silver w/Evil Uno) vs. THE FRAT HOUSE (Cole Karter & Griff Garrison w/Jacked Jameson)

WINNERS: MxM Colection in 7:00.

[C] BILLIE STARKZ vs. ASHLEY VOX

WINNER: Billie in 6:00.

[D] DRALISTICO vs. ADAM PRIEST vs. ANGÉLICO vs. A.R. FOX – Four-way for $50,000

WINNER: Dralistico in 8:00 to win $50,000

[MAIN PPV CARD]

(1) PRMIER ATHLETES (Arya Daivari & Tony Neese w/Mark Sterling) vs. HOLOGRAM & TOMOHIRO ISHII

Late in the match, Hologram took out Daivari and Mark Sterling with a top rope dive. Hologram then jumped back in the ring and hit a suicide dive on Neese on the other side of the ring.

Neese then rolled back into the ring and was met with a Ishii clothesline. Then Ishii picked Neese up for a brainbuster and Hologram kicked Neese in the ribs before Ishii dropped him.

WINNERS: Hologram & Ishii in 13:00.

(2) THE SONS OF TEXAS (Sammy Guevara &Marshall Von Erich & Ross Von Erich) vs. SHANE TAYLOR PROMOTIONS (Shane Taylor & Charlie Bravo & & Shawn Dean) – ROH Six-Man Tag Title match (vacant)

This was a really fun trios, I mean six man tag match. The Von Erich’s have come a long way from their days in MLW. Both also look the part.

As for their tag partner, Sammy, you could tell something was off during this match. He was wearing his cowboy hat for more than half the match. Playing to the crowd a little too much.

Late in the match Sammy got the hot tag. After Sammy took out everyone he then inadvertently dove and hit Marshall on the outside, after Sammy posed for a little too long.

STP pounced after this. Hitting Sammy with a reverse 3D type move and then a double stomp off the top rope from Dean and Bravo for the win. STP are your new ROH Six Man Tag champs!

WINNERS: Shane Taylor Promotions in 13:00 to win the vacant ROH Six-Man Titles

(3) QUEEN AMINATA vs. TAYA VALKYRIE – ROH Pure Women’s Title tournament quarterfinals

Hard hitting back and forth match. Both women really came with their working boots on.

Late in the match Valkyrie hit Aminata with a spear for a close 2 count. Aminata tried to get Valkyrie in an arm bar before Valkyrie got to the ropes for a break. Then Aminata hit Valkyrie with a head butt out of nowhere for the win.

WINNER: Aminata in 8:00.

(4) THE KINGDOM (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. BLAKE CHRISTIAN & LEE JOHNSON

Well apparently Blake and Johnson are going by, and have trademarked, a team name of “The Swirl”. So that’s a thing.

This was a solid tag match with Taven and Bennett being there, as a legacy ROH team, to put over a new young team. Taven and Bennett played their roles well and the crowd was behind them.

Blake and Johnson won after hitting a top rope stomp and Death Valley driver combo on Taven. Blake now has two wins over former ROH World Champions in Taven and Lethal

WINNERS: Blake & Johnson in 11:00.

(5) LEE MORIARTY vs. XELHUA – ROH Pure Title match

If you love old school ROH pure wrestling then this match was for you.

Moriarty won by submission.

WINNER: Moriarty in 16:00.

(6) PAUL WALTER HAUSER vs. Q.T. MARSHALL – Fight Without Honor

Well the nicest thing I can say about this match was that I was not on AEW. This was a Shane McMahon type special.

Marshall won by pinfall in the end.

WINNER: Marshall in 20:00.

(D’s analysis: This was garbage. PWH was given WAY too much in this match. At one point he kicked off of a pinfall attempt after being powerbombed on thumb tacks. This felt very Shane McMahon like where a non wrestler is treated like a super hero. Like I said before the best thing anou this was that it was NOT on anything AEW related. Well except their sister promotion.)

(7) THE OUTRUNNERS vs. SAMMY GURVARA & RUSH (Mystery Partner) – ROH Tag Team Title match (vacant)

Everyone assumed one of the Von Erichs were going to be teaming with Sammy. The announcers laid it on thick. Add that to the way Sammy acted in the six man match and it was obvious he wasn’t picking them. Sammy brought out Rush as his new teammate.

Sammy and Rush won by pinfall in the end. After the match it became apparent that Sammy is the newest member of LFI. Meaning Sammy is back where he belongs, as a heel.

WINNERS: Sammy & Rush in 13:00 to win the ROH World Tag Team Titles

(8) BANDIDO vs. HECHICERO – ROH Men’s World Title match

This match was a slower pace to start but picked up steam as it got further into the match.

After going back and forth for over 30 minutes Bandido and Hechicero starting throwing bombs at each other. A huge clothesline by Hechicero was followed up by a poison rana by Bandido. Both men then got to their knees and started exchanging blows.

After both men got to their feet Hechicero took control and put Bandido in s couple of different submission holds, which Bandido escaped from.

As both men came to their feet in the corner Bandido took control. Bandido then hit his flipping fall away slam from the top rope. That was followed up by Bandido’s 21 plex, sort of, as Hechicero tried to block it before Bandido finally hit the 21 plex with a bridge for a he pin.

WINNER: Bandido in 37:00 to retain the ROH Title

(D’s analysis: This match was meant to be an instant classic and for me it didn’t quite get there.

(9) ATHENA vs. MINA SHIRAKAWA – ROH Women’s World Title match

Mina came out to a nice reaction. Wearing her ROH TV title and dancing all the way to the ring. Followed by your forever ROH Women’s World Champion Athena, who was not alone. Athena was accompanied by Minions in Trainint Billie Starkz and ECW alumni the Blue Meanie. Fun surprise for the Philadelphia Crowd.

Meanie then got in the ring and started to dance with Mina. This did not sit well with Athena as she berated Meanie and sent him to the back.

Bobby Cruise did official announcements making this match feel like the main event it is. Although it might be hard to follow the previous match.

After the bell the crowd amused itself singing the Philadelphia Eagles theme song of “Fly Eagles Fly.”

Early on Mina and Athena tied up before both women went back and forth countering each others moves.

The announcers talked about Mina’s recovery after a broken hand and if Athena will exploit that. While also talking about Athena possibly being in her most vulnerable position as champion. Remember Athena is coming off that loss to Toni Storm at Forbidden Door.

On the outside of the ring Mina was in control before missing with a punch, after Athena ducked. -!: Mina punched the ring post. Athena followed that up by slamming Mina’s hand into the announce desk repeatedly.

Athena continued to work over the injured hand of Mina. Any time Mina tried to mount a comeback Athena attacked the hand and took back over. The crowd is firmly behind Mina.

Later in the match after Athena and Mina went back and forth, Athena hit a leg capture tombstone piledriver and pinned Mina but only got a two count.

Mina then countered a power move from Athena into a strong DDT. Can we agree Athena sells the DDT better than anyone right now? Shades of RVD. Mina tried to pin Athena after and got a two count. The crowd begins to chant “This is wrestling!”

Mina continued to be in control and locked Athena in a figure four leg lock. Athena was able to get to the ropes and cause a break.

Later Mina tried to hit her seated reverse DDT for a believable near fall. Athena then took control with an arm bar. Before Athena showed off her power as she dead lifted Mina into a powerbomb. Athena then hit “The O Face” for the clean win

WINNER: Athena in 26:00 to retain the ROH Title.

(D’s analysis: Really good match. Personally this match just shows how Athena can make anyone look credible when they are in the ring with her. The crowd was behind Mina even if it never really felt like Athena’s reign was in any real risk of ending. You know TK Wanda to get to 1,000 days for her.)