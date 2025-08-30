WWE CLASH IN PARIS PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS: Machado looks at John Cena vs. Logan Paul, Reigns vs. Reed, Lynch vs. Nikki Bella, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On August 31, 2025, the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, France will host Clash in Paris.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. L.A. Knight vs. C.M. Punk vs. Jey Uso – World Heavyweight Championship Fatal Four-way match

Seth Rollins has made a lot of enemies since WrestleMania. While their animus can be traced back to before C.M. Punk even rejoined the WWE, thing exacerbated between Punk and Rollins when Paul Heyman betrayed his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, and his best friend, Punk, to join with Rollins. Rollins recruited Bron Breaker and Bronson Reed to form the Vision. Rollins went on to win Money in the Bank. Rollins suffered a “setback” when he was” injured” in a match against Knight.

Punk then went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam after a brutal match with Gunther. Rollins took the opportunity to cash in the Money in the Bank contract and won the title. Knight claimed a shot at Rollins’s title, having been the last to “defeat” Rollins. An angry Punk got Knight disqualified during his championship match when Punk went after Rollins. An upset Knight later confronted Punk. Jey Uso also complained that he never got a chance to win the title back after he dropped it to Gunther, so he too was tossed into the match.

Prediction and analysis: Rollins retains.

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

One of the casualties for Rollins’s bid to create the Vision was Roman Reigns. Reigns attempted to get revenge but had a hard time dealing with the numbers advantage. Bronson Reed stole Reigns’s shoes on several occasions and has been wearing them about his neck calling them his Shoe-lafala and calling himself the “Tribal Thief” in mockery of Reigns.

Prediction and analysis: While Reigns is obviously winning this match, Reed’s finisher, the Tsunami, has been devastating and I hope they protect the move. They likely won’t so Reigns will likely kick out of two or three of them.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Smackdown: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

John Cena vs. Logan Paul

Logan Paul had teamed up with John Cena during Cena’s heel run. Now that Cena is back playing to the crowd, Logan said he was disgusted by Cena, calling him a fake, nothing more than an actor. Logan toyed with the idea that he was the real wrestler while Cena was a part-time celebrity. Cena put him in Logan in his place, giving Logan credit for having the skills and work ethic to be a future champion, but he lacked the respect for the business. Cena promised to beat the respect into Logan at Clash in Paris.

Prediction and analysis: Cena should win this, but Logan will take him to his limit.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella – WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

After ending her feud with Lyra Valkyria, Lynch began bullying wrestlers like Maxine and later Natalya. While Lynch was attacking Natalya after their match, Nikki Bella who had crossed path with Lynch previously, made the save. She accused Lynch of not respecting the women who paved the way for Lynch since Lynch refused to, basically put over the younger talent like Nikki so magnanimously did (he says sarcastically).

Prediction and analysis: Becky retains.

Sheamus vs. Rusev – Good Ol’ fashioned Donnybrook match

When Rusev returned to the WWE, he bullied the likes of Akira Tozawa and Otis. Sheamus decided to stop Rusev since Sheamus was the bully’s bully. The two have been fighting since and a fed up Adam Pearce set up this match.

Prediction and analysis: Rusev should win if you are expecting him to be a threat to his next opponent.

Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis (c) vs. Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins, WWE Tag Team Championship match

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated the Miz and Carmelo Hayes to become the next challengers for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Bo Dallas (without the Uncle Howdy getup) ominously questioned the bonds of the brotherhood between Ford and Dawkins.

Prediction and analysis: The Wyatt Sicks retain and we’ll see if the teased break up leads anywhere.