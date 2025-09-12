WWE formally announces that WrestleMania 43 in 2027 will be held live in Saudi Arabia at press conference with Levesque, Undertaker, Tessitore gushing about partnership with Saudi government

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced this afternoon that WrestleMania 43 in 2027 will take place in Saudi Arabia.

Joe Tessitore stood at a podium at the Fountainebleau resort in Las Vegas, Nev. and hosted the announcement live on YouTube. After plugging several other happenings in the TKO realm including WrestleMania returning to Las Vegas next April. Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins joined Tessitore on the stage.

Then Paul Levesque walked out and announced the WrestleMania partnership with Saudi Arabia. He said he wanted to “welcome a dear friend.” He introduced Turki Alalshikh, whom he said is “changing the face of sports entertainment” and referred to him as “his excellency.” As Levesque talked about the alliance, the YouTube chat sidebar was pelted with “You sold out!” and “Blood Money, You Sold Out, Blood Money” and similar comments and frequent “dislikes.” Someone wrote, “Boooooo” and another wrote “This sucks we waited for this.” There were few if any positive comments scrolling by as they spoke. One person wrote, “Everyone ‘dislike’ this live so they change where it is.”

Levesque said WrestleMania 43 will take place for the first time outside of the United States and Canada “as part of Riyadh season.” He added, “History will be made again; we’ve been making history a lot lately.” He said this is an opportunity to show the world WWE is a global brand “that excites fans everywhere.” Alalshikh sat down next to Undertaker on the right side of the podium as Levesque sat to the left of the podium.

Tessitore said the Saudi official, referring to him as “his excellency,” was clearly popular based on the crowd reaction from a boxing match he attended. “You are beloved in Saudi Arabia, and for good reason,” Tessitore said.

Undertaker commented on the “incredible passion” that WWE fans have. “I think people are going to be blown away at the same passion that the people of Saudi Arabia have,” he said. “His excellency has been such a instrumental force in the growth of WWE in Saudi Arabia.” He said people will be surprised at the love and appreciation for what they do.

Bianca Belair spoke next. She said Saudi Arabia has become “a place specifically for women to make amazing moments – not just important for little girls to see, but little boys to see.” She said that every time she goes there, she sees more “evolution.” She said that the last time they performed in Saudi Arabia they presented an all-women battle royal and fans were chanting for all of them.

Levesque said it’s “difficult to put into words how significant it has been,” noting the “evolution of our partnership there and what we have experienced when we’ve been there; it’s really been a special thing to see.” He said it wouldn’t be happening if not for WWE top executive Nick Khan and “his excellency,” but also the fans. He said it’s become one of the top fanbases on the planet. He said they have “done their homework” and “learned the chants.”

He said they like to believe that they put on the biggest spectacles, but Saudi Arabia has shown that also, so when they come together, it will be “a level of spectacle that no one has ever seen before.”

Tessitore touted the growing fan enthusiasm over time, “which makes it the right move at the right time.” He thanked “the Crown Prince” and said it takes passionate and committed leadership to change sports. He asked Turki Alalshikh what this means to him. Alalshikh said, “Without him, we cannot do anything.” (The Crown Prince is most well known in the United States for reportedly ordering the gruseome slaughter a Washington Post columnist Jamal Kkashoggi who had been critical of his Saudi government’s practices. His widow still speaks out and urges those in power to remind Saudi Arabian officials of the horrific death of her husband.)

Alalshikh said that the people of Saudi Arabia went crazy with excitement when someone in his office mistakenly leaked the announcement on social media for two seconds and deleted it. He said many didn’t believe it, “but now it is the truth.”

Tessitore said the Royal Rumble will be in Saudi Arabia first, in just a few months.

Charlotte, Logan Paul, Vaquer, Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins, and Shawn Michaels did not speak.