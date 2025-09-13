News Ticker

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (9/13): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

September 13, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Where: Philadelphia, Pa. at 2300 Arena

How To Watch: TNT / HBO Max

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 916 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 1,300 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Kazuchika Okada vs. Michael Oku – AEW Unified Championship match
  • Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Jon Moxley & Daniel Garcia
  • Jamie Hayter & Tay Melo & Anna Jay & Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford & Triangle of Madness (Thekla & Julia Hart & Skye Blue) (with “Timeless” Toni Storm on commentary) – $500K 5-on-5 Collision match
  • Adam Priest & “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)
  • Konosuke Takeshita vs. Anthony Bowens – AEW Unified Championship Eliminator match
  • MJF to appear
  • Mark Briscoe to make a choice

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (9/6): Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Moxley vs. Garcia, FTR vs. Priest & Billington, All-Star Eight-Woman Tag

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Paramount Skydance preparing to make a play for AEW’s TV partner Warner Bros. Discovery

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025