AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (9/13): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Saturday, September 13, 2025
Where: Philadelphia, Pa. at 2300 Arena
How To Watch: TNT / HBO Max
Attendance: WrestleTix reported 916 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 1,300 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Michael Oku – AEW Unified Championship match
- Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Jon Moxley & Daniel Garcia
- Jamie Hayter & Tay Melo & Anna Jay & Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford & Triangle of Madness (Thekla & Julia Hart & Skye Blue) (with “Timeless” Toni Storm on commentary) – $500K 5-on-5 Collision match
- Adam Priest & “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Anthony Bowens – AEW Unified Championship Eliminator match
- MJF to appear
- Mark Briscoe to make a choice
