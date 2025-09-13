VIP PODCAST 9/13 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (Mid-August 2007): Fascinating future stars poll analysis with Punk and Jericho, Summerslam 2007 analysis, Lesnar-UFC, more (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the daily Wade Keller Hotlines from Aug. 24, 25, 26, and 27, 2007. The following are the updates and the theme of each:

-FRIDAY – AUGUST 24 (Various News Items including Brock Lesnar-UFC, Dana White beginning to resemble Vince McMahon, a future stars poll with Rey Mysterio, Chris Jericho, Edge, John Cena, Batista, C.M. Punk, Samoa Joe with a twist)

-SATURDAY – AUGUST 25 (Smackdown’s Summerslam Hype)

-SUNDAY – AUGUST 26 (Post-Summerslam Instant Analysis)

-MONDAY – AUGUST 27 (John Cena-Randy Orton revisited, Raw Analysis)

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

