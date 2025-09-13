News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/13 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Scott Hall and Justin Credible: Hall talks getting clean and Jake Roberts movie, Justin talks about state of WWE, need to tiptoe backstage, rolling with Lesnar (93 min.)

September 13, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (9-10-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller talked live with Scott Hall and Justin Credible. Hall talks about latest strides plus Jake’s movie and then Justin talks about state of WWE, need to tiptoe around management, rolling with Lesnar, and more with live callers for over an hour.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025