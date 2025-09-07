AEW COLLISION RESULTS (9/6): Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Moxley vs. Garcia, FTR vs. Priest & Billington, All-Star Eight-Woman Tag

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

SEPTEMBER 6, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, PA. AT 2300 ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuiness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 916 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 916. The arena has a capacity of 1,300 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to Collision with the crowd chanting “A-E-Dub” before they’re interrupted by The Death Riders’ music. Matt Menard was on commentary, presumably because Daniel Garcia is in the opening match.

(1) JON MOXLEY (w/Marina Shafir) vs. DANIEL GARCIA

Jon Moxley and Marina started somewhere deep in the arena, bathed in red light. Marina smacked Moxley to get him pumped up before the two made their way through the crowd to the ring. The showed replays from the brawl on Dynamite, including Darby abducting Gabe Kidd. Garcia’s music hit and he marched to the ring.

The bell rang to start the match with crowd chanting “Danny” four minutes into the hour. Moxley powered Garcia into the corner, but Garcia turned it around. The ref broke them up as they stared at each other in the corner. Moxley locked in a standing wristlock, but Garcia escaped with a drop toe hold and transitioned into a modified STF.

Moxley rolled Garcia into a pin to escape the hold. Moxley took Garcia down with a snapmare followed by a kick to the back. Garcia fired up and hit Moxley with a series of forearms, but Moxley came back with a running clothesline in the corner that rocked Garcia. Moxley followed up by mounting Garcia and delivering punches in the corner.

Garcia came back with a chop, but Moxley fired back with one of his own that knocked Garcia to the mat. Moxley dared Garcia to get back up. Garcia landed another chop, but Moxley hit him with another chop that knocked Garcia back into the corner.

Moxley choked Garcia in the corner with his boot. Garcia reversed a whip into the corner and followed in, but Moxley got his boot up. However, Garcia caught Moxley’s boot and took him down with a dragon screw. Garcia followed up with another dragon screw and took Moxley down again with a kick to the knee.

Garcia stomped away at Moxley’s knee and dragged him into the corner. Garcia rammed Moxley’s knee into the ring post from ringside before locking Moxley into the Bret Hart figure four around the ring post. The ref counted to four and Garcia broke the hold.

Marina helped Garcia to his feet on the outside, which was confusing for him (and everyone). As Garcia got onto the apron Moxley caught him with a shotgun dropkick that knocked Garcia back down to the floor. Moxley stretched his hurt knee as they went to the first break of the night. [c]

The returned from commercial as Moxley broke an armlock in the ropes. Moxley set Garcia up on the apron. Moxley got Garcia on his shoulder, but Garcia fought his way out with repeated elbows. Garcia set Moxley up for a piledriver and spiked Moxley ono the apron. Moxley’s body collapsed to ringside as Garcia rolled into the ring.

Moxley managed to het int eh ring and Garcia went for a running lariat, but Moxley ducked it. Moxley tried to lock in a sleeper, but Garcia countered it into a backdrop suplex. Garcia blocked a right hand and delivered a series of punches. Garcia knocked Moxley back into the corner and connected with a running kick to the head. Garcia continued the face washes with his boots.

Garcia charged into the corner but Moxley came out and rolled Garcia up for a close two count. Garcia came back with a swinging neckbreaker. Garcia held onto Moxley and placed him onto the top turnbuckle. Garcia followed up with a superplex.

Garcia went for the pin, but Moxley kicked out at two. Garcia locked in Moxley’s bulldog choke, but Moxley escaped and planted Garcia with the Paradigm Shift DDT. Moxley made the cover, but Garcia kicked out at two.

Moxley locked in the bulldog choke. Garcia struggled, and got to his feet as the crowd chanted “Danny.” Garcia escaped the hold and put Moxley into the Dragon Tamer submission. Garcia sat in deep, and Moxley nearly escaped by grabbing his head, but Garcia dodged it and locked it in deeper. Moxley struggled, nearly tapped, but managed to make it to the rope and break the hold.

The crowd chanted “this is awesome” and they both got to their feet. They exchanged words and Garcia beat Moxley down with forearms and a flurry of stomps. Garcia hit the ropes and ran into a Death Rider attempt, but Garcia dodged it and went for a vertical suplex. Moxley tried to reverse it and both men toppled over the top rope to the floor.

Moxley and Garcia had words again at ringside. They returned to the ring where they exchanged strikes back and forth. Moxley went for another sleeper, but Garcia countered it into a rollup pin. Moxley countered it into a pin attempt of his own and got the three count.

WINNER: Jon Moxley in 16:00

-Garcia was upset after the match and shoved Daddy Magic as he left and Marina clapped. Schiavone met Garcia with a microphone and told him he had an incredible performance. Garcia grabbed the mic and said he’s had incredible performances for five years and has nothing to show for it. Garcia went on to say that when he falls, he gets back up. He said it’s been a good five years, but sometimes “good isn’t good enough.”

(White’s Take: While it was very likely Moxley would win, it also seemed like they set Garcia up to finally get the win after coming up short. This was a really good opening match. Although, having good matches was never Garcia’s problem, hopefully the after match promo is hinting at a change in direction for him.)

-They threw to a video of the ending of Dynamite where the Don Callis Family decimated Hangman and Kenny Omega. [c]

-Back from break, Bryan Keith and Big Bill were backstage. Bill said that they were in the building where his life hit rock bottom. He said Philly’s only hero is a statue of a fictional character. Bill said he’s in the best shape of his life and racking up wins. Bill said he’s from where real tough guys come from: New York City. He said there’s another guy from New York, but he’s not sure where he’s even at. Bill went on to call out Eddie Kingston by name, eliciting an “Eddie” chant from the crowd.

(2) FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler w/Stokely) vs. ADAM PRIEST & “DYNAMITE KID” TOMMY BILLINGTON

FTR entered along with Stokely as they went to footage of FTR beating Adam Priest and J.D. Drake last week, and the brawl from Dynamite. Adam Priest entered first, followed by his tag team partner, “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington.

The bell rang to start the match with Cash and Priest 33 minutes into the hour. Cash took Priest down, but Priest escaped back to his feet. Priest took Cash down with a headlock takeover. Cash escaped and took Priest down with a running back elbow.

Priest escaped a vertical suplex and then took Cash down with an armdrag and tagged in Billington. Cash slapped Billington and tagged in Dax. They traded side headlock takeovers. Dax hit a shoulder tackle, but Billington came back with a monkey flip and an armdrag.

Priest tagged in and he and Billington dropped Dax with a double shoulder block. Dax powered Priest into the corner and pummeled him before tagging Cash in. Cash hit a European uppercut in the corner on Priest. Priest came back with a dropkick. Dax entered and got Priest hit him with a dropkick also.

Billington entered and he and Priest hit Dax and Cash with stereo snap suplexes. FTR escaped to ringside and chat with Stokely. Back in the ring, Dax made a blind tag and he and Cash dropped Priest with a double shoulder block as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Dax landed a hard on chop on Priest at ringside. Priest came back with forearms. Cash came after him, but Priest slammed Cash into a support beam. Billington came off the top rope and hit Dax on the outside.

Back in the ring, Billington came off the second rope with a missile dropkick on Dax and Priest nailed Cash with a dive to the outside. Billington locked Dax into a crossface. Dax struggled but rolled his way out of it. Dax went for a sharpshooter, but Billington kicked his way out of it. Dax climbed to the top rope, but Billington met him in the corner. Billing lifted Dax up into a gutwrench superplex.

Billington made the cover, but Dax kicked out at two, as Cash couldn’t make the save. Cash slammed Priest into the barricade on the outside as Billington climbed to the top rope. Billington went for a diving headbutt, but Dax rolled out of the way. Dax went for the pin but only got a two count.

Dax set up a superplex on Billington as Cash climbed the other turn buckle. However, Priest knocked Cash off of the turnbuckle as Billington fought out of the superplex, knocking Dax into the ring. Priest and Billington executed a double flying headbutt onto Dax in the center of the ring. Billington made the cover, but Cash pushed Priest back into the pinfall attempt to break it up.

Priest entered and ran into a back elbow from Dax. Dax went for a Germain suplex, but Priest escaped. Dax came back with a lefthanded lariat. Cash entered as did Billington and Dax and Cash hit simultaneous German suplexes straight into the pin, but the legal man, Priest, kicked out at two.

FTR knocked both men down with a forearm shot as the crowd booed. They set up for simultaneous piledrivers, but Priest and Billington both collapsed to the mat. Billington and Priest caught Dax and Cash with a pair of inside cradles for a two count.

FTR knocked Billington out of the ring. Dax set Priest up onto the rope and executed the superplex and Cash came flying in with the splash. Cash made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: FTR in 14:00

(White’s Take: Another good match from hell FTR where the other team looks good even though the result is never in doubt. You could argue it ran a bit long, but ti was still enjoyable.)

After the match, FTR attacked Priest until Stokely told them to stop because he had something to say. Stokely told Copeland and Cage that this was their fault as they crowd told him to shut up. Stokely went on to say that they’ll see the end of C&C in Toronto.

-They threw to a video package of The Outrunners connecting with “Brother Nature.” Turbo and Truth were in the jungle dressed as soldiers until they ran into some weird shirtless dudes with shiny masks. Dalton Castle appeared, prompting “Dalton, you son of a bitch.” They all three joined hands and Dalton proclaimed, “Let’s go break some hearts.” [c]

(White’s Take: The nature of The Outrunners gimmick can clash with some acts. But Dalton Castle exists on a similar wavelength, so this group I think will actually work. I mean, it’s stupid, but also delightful. An entertaining guilty pleasure.)

-Moxley was backstage and addressed Garcia wanting everything he has and Darby trying to take away everything he has. He wondered what it was they think he has. His God-given talent? Nope, doesn’t have that. Size and strength? Nope, doesn’t have that. His social skills? Nope, doesn’t have that. Moxley said that belts are the basic unit of measurement for small thinking. Moxley said what he had to do to Darby broke his heart. He acknowledged that Darby is a problem, so he’ll have to fix it himself. He will solve Darby at All Out, by putting him in the ground.

(White’s Take: Moxley can cut a hell of a promo when he’s focused on wrestling matches instead of world domination or whatever the Death Riders’ initial goal was.)



[HOUR TWO]

(3) TRIANGLE OF MADNESS (Thekla & Skye Blue & Julia Hart) & MEGAN BAYNE vs. KRIS STATLANDER & HARLEY CAMERON & MINA SHIRAKAWA & “TIMELESS” TONI STORM

Triangle of Madness entered first as a trio while we were informed that everyone was to be banned from ringside for the match. Megan Bayne entered next, all by herself. Harley Cameron’s music blade, and she appeared in Statlander’s arms on the ramp. Statlander and Harley continued to the ring as Mina Shirakawa’s music played to bring her dancing out. The screen went black and white to bring out “Timeless” Toni Storm. Yuta appeared to whisper something in Statlander’s ear before the match started, before retreating through the crowd.

The match started with Toni and Thekla two minutes into the second hour. Thekla caught Toni off guard with a series of strikes, but Toni came back with a big boot. She threw Thekla into the corner and stomped away at her before executing a backbreaker. Toni tagged in Mina. They hit a double back elbow and Mina landed a Toni-assisted tornillo on a downed Thekla. Mina made the cover, but Thekla kicked out at two.

Mina slid under a clothesline from Thekla and posed on her knees while Thekla went into the spider pose behind her. They hit each other with a simultaneous strikes and tagged in Julia and Harley. Harley threw Julia into the corner. And tagged in Statlander. Harley hit a Russian legsweep and Statlander came in with a senton atomico.

Statlander chopped Julia in the corner and rammed her into the turnbuckle before tagging Mina in. Mina and Statlander hit a double sole kick and Mina followed up with a running slingblade. Mina made the cover, but Julia kicked out at two.

The heel team swept everybody off the opposing apron, distracting Mina and allowing Julia to ram her into the corner. Julia hit a running clothesline in the corner and made the tag to Megan Bayne. Bayne entered and hit Mina with her flying clothesline. Bayne posed as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Skye hit a running knee on Mina and Julia followed up with a standing moonsault into a pin, but Mina kicked out at two. Julia pummeled Mina and made another cover, but Mina kicked out again. Skye tagged in, but Mina took them both out, wrapping Syke’s legs up into a figure four and hit Julia with DDT at the same time.

Toni Storm got the hot tag and took Skye down with a dropkick before attacking everyone on the apron. Toni hit a German suplex on Skye. Julia charged and got a German suplex as well. Thekla entered, blocked a German suplex, but Toni still caught her with a snap suplex.

Toni hit a hip attack on Skye in the corner and tagged Statlander in. Bayne dragged Toni to the outside and rammed her into the barricade. Statlander helped Mina onto the top rope and Mina leapt off to hit Thekla and Bayne at ringside. Statlander and Harley took Syke down with a combination back suplex and slingblade.

Harley made the cover, but Julia broke it up. Toni entered and hit a back suplex on Julia, then Thekla nailed Toni with a spear, Mina caught Thekla with a spinning back fist, but Bayne caught Mina with a Samoan Drop. Statlander entered and hit Bayne with a running clothesline. Statlander celebrated but turned around to find Bayne had gotten to her feet and connected with a flying clothesline that dropped Statlander.

Statlander ducked a second clothesline and then clothesline Bayne over the top rope. Back in the ring, Harley and Syke traded forearms until Harley caught Skye with a reverse slingblade, leaving both women down.

Julia and Statlander tagged in and went blow for blow in the center of the ring. Julia caught Statlander in the flying octopus hold. On the outside, Bayne slammed Harley into the ring steps. Statlander continued to struggle in the submission at Bayne crushed Harley into a ring post.

Statlander finally powered Julia out of the hold into position for the Staturday Night Fever, but Julia countered it with a rollup for a two count. Statlander got Julia up onto her shoulders and brought her down face first for an electric chair drop. Statlander followed it up by putting Julia into a pin via the Seatbelt (Wheeler Yuta’s move) and she got the win.

WINNER: Kris Statlander& Harley Cameron & Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa in 13:00

-After the match, Triangle of Madness beat everyone down, focusing on Toni Storm. Mina came in to make the cave, but the numbers game got the better of her, Blue and Julia hit the double gourdbuster and double superkick, before holding Mina up for Thekla’s spear. They set Toni Storm up for the same, but Jamie Hayter’s music hit. Syke and Julia ran up the aisle, but Hayter dropped them both handily. Hayter hit the ring and nailed Thekla with a backbreaker. Julia and Blue dragged Thekla out of the room to save her from further violence. Jamie offered a hand to help up Toni Storm, but Toni didn’t appreciate it. They argued briefly, but Statlander intervened.

Toni grabbed the microphone and asked everyone if they wanted to “get nuts.” She said, let’s get “bloody ballistic.” Toni challenged Thekla, Kris Statlander, and Jamie Hayter to a match (presumably a four-way) at All Out.

(White’s Take: This fulfilled that “chaotic, mulit-person tag match” that is a Collision staple. A mostly good match that had a lot going on. It’s good to get more women on the show and served as a storyline flashpoint to get to Toni Storm into a match at All Out.)

-They threw to a video of Ace Austin. They showed some highlights as he said he has everything to prove and everything to gain. He touted his Bullet Club membership before saying he’s always got an ace up his sleeve.

-Lexy was backstage with Austin and Juice. Lexy asked what their plan is with Colten Gunn and Jay White out. Austin said he doesn’t like saying “guns up” every week when the guns are actually down. Juice said the cardboard cutouts have to go and they have to figure out what is next. [c]

-Mercedes was backstage in a pretape and welcomed Riho back. Mercedes said Riho will never get the TBS title. She went on to challenge Riho and Alex Windsor to a tag match, with Mercedes teaming with Riho’s mentor, Emi Sakura.

-Tony Schiavone was in the center of the ring with a microphone to confirm that Darby and Moxley at All Out would be a coffin match. Schiavone welcome Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis to the ring. Fletcher and Callis entered in suits, with Josh Alexander behind them in a tracksuit. Callis said he had something important to say. He said he’s so proud of Fletcher; he’s everything he wanted out of Kenny Omega. Callis asked Alexander how it felt to get his hands on Hangman.

Alexander said it feels good. Alexander said he has something Hangman doesn’t, “the great and incomparable Don Callis.” Alexander said he learns from his mistakes and he’s a different man than his first AEW match. He went on to say he’s running through Hangman’s “bitch ass” for himself and his family.

Fletcher said Wednesday was only step one of bringing the AEW World title to the Don Callis Family. He said step two is Alexander against Hangman on the next Dynamite. Fletcher said Briscoe thinks he’s next in line for the TNT Championship, but he intends to be champion for a very long time. He went on to say that Briscoe wouldn’t get past Takeshita. Fletcher said he will fill void left by the injured Ospreay and Swerve. He further said he would have to be the best TNT champion of all time if he also won the World Title. Fletcher officially challenged Hangman to a title match at All Out. He said if Hangman doesn’t accept his challenger, he’ll put him on the injured list with Omega.

(White’s Take: Strong mic work from Fletcher here. Also, interesting that they seem to be officially headed towards Fletcher taking on Hangman for the world title at All Out. Also nice to hear from Josh Alexander, who was fine)

-They went to a video for Hologram, or Evil Hologram, ‘cause they screen went red there was red text that said “soon.”

-The Conglomeration was backstage with Roddy Strong. Kyle was excited that they’re cloning luchadores. Strong called out Ishii (as “Mr. Potatohead”) for the team’s loss last week. Kyle reference Ada Cole, but Strong said he’d be fine if he never came back. Strong walked off, but Kyle clarified that all is well in Conglomalama-land. [c]

(White’s Take: I’m on Roddy’s side here. Silly Conglomeration Kyle is cringe-inducing.)

They returned from commercial with Lexy interviewing Anthony Bowens int eh parking lot. Bowens said he’s not dressed to wrestle because he was in Los Angeles being the “Pride oif Professional Wrestling.” Jerry Lynn walked into the frame to tell Bowens that he’s gone from the top of the top to the bottom of the top. He told him to take a look in the mirror and figure out what’s missing, Bowens had no retort and simply walked off.

(4) KONSUKE TAKESHITA (w/Josh Alexander) vs. MARK BRISCOE

Takeshita entered with Josh Alexander as Don Callis joined the commentary team. Mark Briscoe entered second and the bell rang to start the match 42 minutes into the second hour.

They locked up in the center of the ring and Takeshita grabbed a wristlock, which Briscoe escaped. They traded rollups and returned to their feet to reset. Takeshita oowered Briscoe into the corner and delivered a kick to the gut. Schiavone threw to a commercial, but they didn’t go to a commercial.

Takeshita tried a suplex, but Briscoe blocked it. Takeshita landed a few elbows and set up for the suplex again, but Briscoe countered it into a vertical suplex. They then abruptly went to commercial. [c]

Back from breaker, Takeshita collapsed on the outside of the ring as Briscoe stepped out onto the apron. Briscoe did the Cactus Jack salute, but Takeshita got to his feet and hit Briscoe with a forearm to Briscoe’s legs. Briscoe collapsed and Takeshita grabbed him, draped him off of the apron and plan ted him with a DDT on the floor.

Back in the ring, Takeshita applied a rear chin lock. Briscoe fought out with strikes and hit the ropes. Takeshita went for the Blue Thunder Bomb, but Briscoe blocked it, hit a few strikes and then landed a running, flying forearm that took Takeshita down.

Briscoe set Takeshita up and drilled him with a big fisherman buster. Briscoe made the cover, but Takeshita kicked out at two. Briscoe hit the ropes and ran into a Blue Thunder Bomb. Takeshita held on for the pin, but Briscoe kicked out at two.

Takeshita countered an exploder attempt and just threw Briscoe through the ropes to the outside. Takeshita hit the ropes and cleared the top rope to wipe Briscoe out with a tope con hiro.

Back in the ring, Takeshita charged Briscoe, who ducked and low-bridged Takeshita to the outside. Briscoe followed up with a running dropkick through the ropes. Briscoe pulled himself on to the apron and executed a blockbuster from the apron onto the floor.

Back in the ring, Briscoe hit Takeshita with a low running lariat. Briscoe made the cover, but Takeshita kicked out at two. Briscoe went for a clothesline, but Takeshita ducked it and hit the ropes. They met back in the middle and took each other out with a double clothesline. The crowd chanted “this is awesome” as they went to break. [c]

They returned from commercial as Briscoe connected with an enziguri. Takeshita stumbled into Briscoe who got Takeshita up and hit a rolling Death Falley Driver. Briscoe climbed to the top rope, but he took too long and Takeshita caught him. Takeshita climbed the rope, but Briscoe fought him off and connected with a sunset flip powerbomb.

Briscoe regained his composure and came off the top rope with the Froggy ‘bow, but Takeshita got his knees up. Takeshita followed up with a running forearm in the corner. Briscoe followed up with one of his own, but Takeshita came back with a running boot in the corner.

Briscoe reversed and Irish whip into the opposite corner, but Takeshita went up and over and executed a German suplex. Briscoe fired up, got to his feet and leveled Takeshita with a lariat. Briscoe fell into a cover, but Takeshita kicked out at two.

Briscoe went for the Jay Driller, but Takeshita powered him out of it, lifting Briscoe up into position for a Dudebuster. Takeshita drove Briscoe into the mat and held on for a high bridging German suplex for the pin, but Briscoe kicked out just barely at two.

Briscoe fought back with a back elbow and some redneck kung fu that stunned Takeshita. Briscoe climbed to the top rope, but Takeshita swept his legs out of under him. Takeshita climbed onto the top rope with Briscoe, setting up for a superplex. Briscoe fought out of the with punches and then a bite to the forehead. He followed up with a headbutt that dropped Takeshita to the mat.

Briscoe set up for the Froggy ‘Bow again, as Callis left the announce desk and rushed to the apron. The ref was distracted by Callis and MJF appeared from nowhere and shoved Briscoe off of the turnbuckle, sending him crashing into the center of the ring.

MJF laid inconspicuously at ringside as Takeshita took advantage with a running knee to the face. Takeshita grabbed Briscoe and connected with the Raging Fire spinning flacon arrow. Takeshita held on for the pin and got the win.

WINNER; Konosuke Takeshita in 18:00

(White’s Take: Takeshita is one of the best in-ring workers in the company while Mark Briscoe is always having matches that are way better than I expect out of a Mark Briscoe match. This match delivered on that promise and was a great main event. The ending wasn’t entirely clean, but there was a winner and it advanced multiple storylines. Most notably MJF and Briscoe, but also Takeshita not wanting any help, furthering division between Takeshita and the Callis Family.)

After the match, MJF proceeded to attack Briscoe until Takeshita pulled him off. Takeshita and MJF had a face to face, with Takeshita obviously not wanting MJF’s help. Takeshita shoved MJF before Callis got between them to break it up. Callis convinced Takeshita to leave as MJF celebrated. Briscoe took out MJF’s legs and fought back, but MJF turned it around and continued to punch away at Briscoe until security came to the ring to pull them apart.

MJF retreated to the entranceway and grabbed a microphone. He told Briscoe to name a time, place, and stipulation. MJF forded his way through security to toss Briscoe the microphone because he wanted a response immediately. Briscoe told him he messed up. He called for a match at All Out and said he had to get back to him on a stipulation, but that MJF signed his own death warrant. Briscoe’s music played and MJF left as Tony Schiavone wished everyone a good night as they went off of the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: One of the better Collisions in recent memory. It was great having Moxley and Toni Storm in action as well as a surprised appearance from the newly-married MJF. It really helped with one of Collision’s biggest issues: star power. They also had some forward momentum storyline-wise, including confirming a Coffin match between Moxley and Darby, adding a four-way match for Toni Storm, MJF and Briscoe, and Fletcher calling out Hangman at All Out. Of course, it’s still Collision, so it featured top-notch in ring work with a very strong opening match and a great main event. All that, and the two hours still breezed by, it’s the best-case scenario for Collision.