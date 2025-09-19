AEW ALL OUT PPV PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS: Hangman vs. Fletcher, Storm vs. Hayter vs. Thekla vs. Statlander, Moxley vs. Darby, Copeland & Christian vs. FTR

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Harley Cameron & Mina Shirakawa & Queen Aminata & Willow Nightingale vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford & Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) – Eight-woman Tornado Tailgate Brawl

Preview: This certainly seems like a match designed to get as many women on the All Out card as possible. If it were me – I think that I would use this match to elevate the next heel challenger for Toni Storm’s AEW Women’s Title. With that being said – I think we’re at the point where it makes a lot of sense to revisit Storm/Bayne – as I’m very high on Bayne’s potential and she’s proven to be a very strong monster heel.

Prediction: Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, and Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart and Skye Blue) defeat Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale.

As previously mentioned – Bayne is booked to look very strong in this match and ultimately pins Queen Aminata who seems to be the lowest priority on the face’s side of this match.

Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Preview: The recently turned heel Daniel Garcia seems to finally be in-line for a mega push. I’m certainly intrigued to see the ceiling to this new character for Garcia and I am very bullish on the potential as his style seems to lend itself more to a heel role. I could see this as the beginning to Garcia’s elevation to, at some point, challenging Hangman Page for his AEW World Title (although they’d have to work around revisiting the Death Rider’s feud). I also don’t think that this match needs to be on a PPV.

Prediction: Daniel Garcia defeats Katsuyori Shibata

Garcia most definitely needs a big win here after his big heel turn moment. Shibata is more of a side-character for the Opps and can certainly afford the loss.

The Opps (Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. The Work Horsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

Preview: This is another match that legitimately feels like it could be on a random Collision. It feels like it came out of nowhere and there isn’t much question as to who will win. I expect this match to be on Zero Hour.

Prediction: The Opps (Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs) defeat The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake)

Pretty obvious outcome here.

MAIN PPV CARD

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood w/Stokely Hathaway)

Preview: This match feels like it’s been rumored since nearly the beginning of the year now and it is highly anticipated. Copeland and Christian are a legacy team that many current “smart fans” have high revererance for and FTR are too, at this point in their careers. The build to this match makes a lot of sense as FTR have become Copeland’s antagonists and Christian’s antagonists (the former Patriarchy) have already been handled at the previous PPV Forbidden Door. I expect this match to get a monstrous reaction as Torontois the hometown of Copeland and Christian and it has already been announced as the opening match of the main card.

Prediction: Adam Copeland & Christian Cage defeat FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood w/Stokely)

I’m of two minds as it relates to the outcome. On one hand, you’d think Tony Khan would definitely want the good guys to go over in their hometown on what could ultimately be one of the final runs for both men. On the other hand, the monster heat that FTR could generate for year’s referencing defeating the legendary tag team on their reunion tour in their hometown could be incredibly valuable moving forward. I’m going to give a slight edge (pun intended) to Copeland/Cage winning.

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin & MVP) vs. Ricochet & GOA (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)

Preview: If backstage rumors are to be believed – the Hurt Syndicate have a lot of respect for GOA and were one of the teams that they were willing to cleanly put over for their former AEW Tag Team Titles. With that being said, and the stink of being labeled as “hard to work with”, but the smart internet fans who make up a large portion of AEW’s base – I think that the Hurt Syndicate would be more willing to play ball here. I’m also very curious to see how MVP looks in this match. Could the Hurt Syndicate (with MVP) be in line for a Trios Title shot?

Prediction: Ricochet and GOA (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) defeat The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP)

As previously mentioned – the Hurt Syndicate want to save their reputations and they feel comfortable doing so by losing to Ricochet and GOA.

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Riho – AEW TBS Championship

Preview: This seems to be the flavor of the month match that Mercedes so often feels like she’s put in right around PPV time. Riho is certainly a game in-ring opponent and of a similar size to Mercedes, however, the actual storyline build has felt almost non-existent (likely due to a shortened timeline and language barrier). This should be an excellent match but it seems to lack much doubt in outcome and intrigue.

Prediction: Mercedes Moné (c) defeats Riho in a Singles match for the AEW TBS Championship

Mercedes collects another PPV win and moves on. I expect Alex Windsor to be the one to finally take the TBC Championship off of her somewhere down the line in the not-too-distant future.

Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley in a Coffin Match

Preview: Darby and Mox, as a match, has been penciled in since Mox kayfabe took Darby out while the latter ventured to climb Mt. Everest. When Darby returned to help Hangman take the title off of Mox at All In in July – their single’s match was merely a formality on the horizon. A Light’s Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door has helped to extend the feud but the culmination at All Out on Saturday is highly anticipated and has a big match feel.

Prediction: Darby Allin defeats Jon Moxley in a Coffin Match

The Coffin match is a Darby special and I can’t see him losing this stipulation. On the other side – I’ve felt that the end of the Death Riders would be happening sooner rather than later for a while now and I think this loss will rapidly lead to the upcoming implosion. Perhaps Mox will take that multiple year rumored “vacation” after this match but most likely not.

“Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla – Four-way for the AEW Women’s World Championship

Preview: This feels like another match designed to get as many women on the card as possible. Storm also hasn’t really had a strongly defined and well-built opponent since Mercedes at All In a few months ago now.I’d truly like to see this match setup the next, strong one-on-one title matchup for Storm and I could see that being Statlander (after being turned heel by the Death Riders) or current heel and recently debuted, Thekla.

Prediction: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) defeats Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla in a four-way match for the AEW Women’s World Championship

Toni Storm ultimately retains her title, but, in the meantime, Marina Shafir comes out, post match, and helps Statlander beatdown Toni and Willow turning Stat heel and setting her up as the next title contender to Storm. The second feud coming out of this match will be Thekla Vs. Hayter which was supposed to be Thekla’s debut feud before Hayter’s concussion sidelined her for a while.

“Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher Singles match – AEW World Championship (If any member of the Don Callis Family interfere, Fletcher will be disqualified and stripped of his AEW TNT Championship)

Preview: I believe that this spot was originally planned for Wardlow before, once again, he sustained a rather untimely torn pectoral injury. That being said – Fletcher has been accelerated to the main event scene which, ultimately, could be a very good thing for AEW if Fletcher is as good and ready as I expect that he is. He gets a ton of heat buoyed by Don Callis and team and the fans truly want to see Hangman kick his ass. I truly hope that this match is used to showcase Fletcher but display clearly (as has already been hinted) that he isn’t quite ready yet but he is on that journey and it’s only a matter of time. I do think that it’s sign-posted by the stipulation that someone outside of the Callis Family may try to interfere in this match and become part of the family post-match.

Prediction: “Hangman” Adam Page defeats vs. Kyle Fletcher Singles match for the AEW World Championship

Hangman isn’t losing the title this early in his run and I believe that the best angle to take here is that Fletcher is on a journey. It is good to reward fans with a compelling journey – even if it’s with a heel.

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Máscara Dorada – Three-way match for the AEW Unified Championship

Preview: The real story here is Okada Vs. Takeshita. Dorada in this match simply to eat the pin and keep both Okada and Taeshita strong for their inevitable singles match for the Unified Championship. I belive that the upcoming Okada/Takeshita feud will be used as a vehicle to turn Takeshita face and break away from the Callis Family.

Prediction: Kazuchika Okada (c) defeats Konosuke Takeshita vs. Máscara Dorada in a Three-way match for the AEW Unified Championship

Okada gets the win and retains his title for Takeshita to ultimately take the title off of him in their upcoming singles match for the title.

Big Bill vs. Eddie Kingston

Preview: The build to this match feels beyond underwhelming for the long-awaited return of an AEW babyface as beloved as Eddie Kingston. Big Bill randomly and seemingly disconnectedly calling out Kingston on last week’s episode of Collison didn’t make much sense or have much sizzle. That being said – I actually love the matchmaking here. I think that Big Bill is to the point where he needs to be elevated to a much higher place on the card as strong heels are in short supply and Eddie is a big name that can make this happen.

Prediction: Eddie Kingston defeats Big Bill

Kingston defeats Big Bill in his overdue, feel-good return match but Big Bill ultimately wins the feud.

Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey) vs. Don Callis Family (Hechicero & Josh Alexander) – Four-way Ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Preview: Yet another match on the card designed to get as many tag teams on the card as possible. I do enjoy the recent attempt at rebuilding the tag division with a hot team in Brodido and an energetic “joy of performance” team in JetSpeed. The Callis Family members are sure to get the proper heat and the downtrodden Young Bucks have been moping in their own universe since losing their EVP statuses and it is the most interesting that they’ve been in years.

Prediction: Brodido (Brody King and Bandido) (c) defeats The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey) vs. Don Callis Family (Hechicero and Josh Alexander) in a Four-way Ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Sure to be a fun match but not of much consequence and not a compelling reason to change the titles here.

Mark Briscoe vs. MJF – Tables ‘n’ Thumbtacks match

Preview: Briscoe and MJF has certainly lived up to its billing of being a blood feud with MJF continually referencing Mark’s deceased brother and former tag partner Jay and promises of “burying each other alive”. It has definitely gone too far, at times, for my personal taste but the pure hatred does feel gripping and has me curious as to where they will take this match. I expect MJF to be back in the title picture – sooner-rather-than-later so I suppose that he’s the most likely victor here. I hope that the in-ring match leans more into telling a story rather than violence for the sake of violence.

Prediction: MJF defeats Mark Briscoe in a Tables ‘n’ Thumbtacks match

MJF needs a strong win to justify his return to the main event and Briscoe’s loveable, quirky face role is teflon at his point.