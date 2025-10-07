AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (10/4): Kris Statlander Toni Storm Face-off, Kevin Knight vs. Dax Harwood, and Title Tuesday build

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

To help you navigate, my “Hits” are ordered from best to worst. Each review includes a historical tidbit and a final grade. With that said, let’s move into the high points of this week’s episode, starting with the most significant moments.

HITS

KEVIN KNIGHT VS. DAX HARWOOD

Kevin Knight keeps showing he belongs in AEW, and going toe-to-toe with Dax Harwood only cemented that. Dax gave him just enough to look strong in defeat, but never lost control of the match. The pacing was tight, the crowd stayed hooked, and the sense of competition felt real. In a company that sometimes leans too heavily on chaos and run-ins, this was a refreshing reminder that a simple, well-wrestled match can still steal the show.

KRIS STATLANDER TONI STORM FACE-OFF

Statlander vs. Toni Storm’s face-off got real heat. It wasn’t just talk — the tension, the stare-downs, the way Storm leaned into “Timeless” and Statlander held her ground — Collision sold it like a title feud. AEW’s women are being given space to grow, and this was one of the better installments of that push.

HAYTER HITS HARD

Jamie Hayter looked locked in from the opening bell. Every forearm, every slam had that extra bite that made her rise to the top in the first place. She carried herself like a star, and the crowd responded to her like one. What stood out wasn’t just the physicality — it was the confidence. AEW gave her real time to work, and she reminded everyone why she’s such a cornerstone of the Women’s Division. If this is the version of Hayter heading into Blood & Guts, then AEW’s women’s roster might be about to have its defining stretch of the year.

AEW FINALLY BLENDING THE WORLDS

One of the quiet wins on Collision lately has been how AEW is starting to weave the women into the larger fabric of its storytelling. Willow Nightingale getting involved in segments that drive main-event stories or Megan Bayne aligning with acts that already have weight on the men’s side. It feels natural, not forced, and it gives the women more presence across the show. AEW is realizing that the best way to elevate the division isn’t just more matches, it’s more integration.

PAC VS. ORANGE CASSIDY

The setup during the show’s opening segment was quick, sharp, and effective. No long-winded promos, no overproduction — just two guys with history re-igniting a rivalry that always delivers. It’s the kind of simple, focused storytelling AEW thrives on when it remembers less can be more.

MISSES

THE MAD KING THAT WAS PROMISED

Eddie Kingston is back, but the impact is lacking. His match was unremarkable, and the absence of his signature mic work leaves everything flat. AEW is wasting Kingston’s potential by muzzling his greatest strength – his voice. Until they let him loose, he remains a half-drawn character and a missed opportunity every week.

MATCH FORMAT

Collision ran seven matches for this episode, and that’s one or two too many. Collision works best when it breathes — when there’s time for promos, angles, or those in-between segments that give stories room to connect. Let a few matches go longer, trim the filler, and give the wrestlers time to discuss the match. That’s when Collision feels like the show it’s meant to be.

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 5

MISSES: 2

FINAL THOUGHTS: The Women’s Division carried real momentum—Statlander and Storm’s face-off had genuine tension, Hayter looked like a top-tier star, and AEW’s ongoing effort to blend women into the broader storytelling landscape finally feels purposeful. Kevin Knight vs. Dax Harwood provided the pure wrestling highlight, showcasing the high-quality competition that Collision can deliver.

WRESTLING HISTORY

On this day in 2020, WWE hosted NXT Takeover 31. In the night’s main event, Finn Balor defeated Kyle O’Reilly of the Undisputed Era to retain the NXT Championship.

