VIP PODCAST 10/7 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-14-2007): Keller & Mitchell react to Hornswoggle reveal, Danielson’s return, Fairplay, WWE offering rehab to past wrestlers (118 min.)

October 7, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Sept. 14 and 15, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

  • In-depth about the Hornswoggle reveal
  • A preview Sunday’s WWE Unforgiven line-up match-by-match including an assessment of the quality of the storyline and hype for each match-up
  • WWE’s offering of rehab to ex-contracted performers
  • The ROH-Brian Danielson injury return
  • The amazing life and fabulous career of Johnny Fairplay
  • That week’s Impact
  • The Triple Crown Championship
  • And more!

