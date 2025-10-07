An emotional realization as I watched Omega’s post-match speech, Taz cracked me up, Moxley’s great line to Darby – AEW’s Top Matches of the Week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

I didn’t think that Collision had any matches this week that should make the list. I know this is supposed to be a top three list, but I’m not going to force anything on the list if I don’t think it deserves it.

Collision had some real meh matches this week, which was a disappointment.

There were two matches that I thought really stood out on Dynamite this week, and a post-match speech in one of them that really had a sad reality smack me in the face (they call that a teaser). So here we go, the top matches of the week for AEW this week.

The Young Bucks & Josh Alexander vs. Kenny Omega & Brodido ( AEW TAG Team Champions) – Dynamite 10/1/25

Before I talk about the match which I thought was great I just want to talk about Kenny Omega for a second. I don’t care how many times I see it, but his entrance always brings any match up a level. He’s still got that “aura,” as the kids would say. I think what really struck me was the post-match speech he gave. For me it was the first time where I was like, “Oh we are really getting towards the end here.” I know Kenny is dealing with health issues right now, but his face just looked so tired. Not tired like he just wrestled a match, but tired from years of the abuse to his body. I’m not sure when it’s going to end, but I’m appreciative of these last six years we’ve had with Kenny Omega in AEW.

I thought this was a fun match to kick off the six year anniversary of AEW, and having three of the original founders in the ring to kick it off was a nice touch. The “Broke Bucks” being in the ring with no entrance really gave me a chuckle. The double superkicks from the Bucks to Omega’s attempted dive to the outside of the ring, followed up by the body block to Kenny’s back on the ring apron was tough looking. Kenny’s neck kind of snapped back, and I jumped up in my seat.

I also liked Brody King giving a “goodbye” mid-flight on his body block, just like the Bucks do. I also like that they keep showcasing Brodido’s strength in his matches. The body slam spot with Brody King was good, and was another great way to show how strong Bandido is. The triple piledriver spot was also cool. Overall, just a fun match, and I really enjoyed it.

Now… onto the post-match happenings. I thought all the stuff with Jurassic Express was clunky, and I didn’t think it was a great way for Jurassic Express to be reintroduced. I appreciate them having Omega confront Jack Perry for taking him out last year, and not pretending like that didn’t happen, but overall, I thought Jurassic Express should have had a little bit of a bigger moment on the show.

So, am I the only one who said to themselves “Is that Jericho?” when the lights went out and came back on? I think it was the blond hair that threw me off, and I was not expecting Andrade at all. I was not expecting Andrade for good reason. To quote Robert DeNiro from one of my all-time favorite movies, “Heat”: “The juice is not worth the squeeze” on Andrade.

Darby Allen & Kris Statlander ( AEW Women’s World Champion) vs. Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir – Dynamite 10/1/25

I wasn’t expecting to have this match on the list when it was first advertised, but I thought everyone involved did a great job in this main event. Kris Statlander throwing Wheeler Yuta into the balcony like a lawn dart was a great spot and I always love when one team attacks another team during their entrances in matches like this. I thought the crowd was really behind Statlander in this match, and I’m curious to see who the crowd at WrestleDream gets behind in her title match with Toni Storm.

I think Darby got the worst of the suplex onto the chairs in this one, and his dive onto the chair on the outside of the ring was a real gnarly spot. My man only knows one speed on those dives, and he is literally just a crash test dummy in these types of matches.

When Yuta took out the tacks, I said to myself, “We just watched a match with thousands of tacks between MJF and Briscoe.” I rolled my eyes because I didn’t understand why they would re-do a tack spot after we just had that match. It made the spot look lesser at that moment…. And then Marina Shafir went into the tack’s bare feet first, and I yelled on my couch, “Oh my god!” when they showed the tacks in the soles of her feet. Even Taz on commentary threw out a “that sucks” when they showed her feet, which made me laugh.

I liked the post-match angle too with Moxley telling Darby, “I don’t know how I’m going to do it, but for the first time in your life you are going to say I quit.” I like the thought of Moxley just being like you are such a sicko that I still haven’t thought of something to make you quit a match, but I will because I’m just as much of a sicko as you.

Emptying out the Notebook:

•I was really shocked to see C.M. Punk and Britt Baker in the six year montage that played on Dynamite. I did find it funny that it was Punk in Sting makeup, though. Like, we are going to show you, but we aren’t going to show his actual face.

•I really like Kyle Fletcher putting Orange Cassidy’s hands in his own pockets, and then just stomping the hell out of him.

•The Don Callis Family is so absurdly huge right now with all these members – and I kind of love it.

•I feel like Kyle Fletcher is too important right now to be involved with this fake Hologram story. This isn’t a great follow up to his match with Hangman.

•Mercedes Mone could have 100 belts at this point, but she lost when the most important belt was on the line. It’s time to stop the belt collector gimmick and put the TBS Title on someone else who can benefit from it. Mone’s only goal should be trying to get another match for the World Title, and she hasn’t even acknowledged it.

•Bobby Lashley’s suit this week was beautiful.

•Eddie Kingston’s line about Sammy Guevara – “All of a sudden being able to speak Spanish now” – was so damn funny. Eddie is the best.

