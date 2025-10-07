AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/7): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, October 7, 2025
Where: Jacksonville, Fla. at Daily’s Place
How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,413 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,796. The arena has a capacity of 5,500 spectators when configured for pro wrestling.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- “Hangman” Adam Page and Samoa Joe face-to-face
- Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita – Double Jeopardy Eliminator match
- Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii
- Pac vs. Orange Cassidy
- Kyle Fletcher vs. Kyle O’Reilly – TNT Championship Kyle vs. Kyle 2
- The Hurt Syndicate (MVP & Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) vs. The Demand (Ricochet & Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) – Street Fight
- Mercedes Moné TBS Championship Open Challenge
- Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) to be in action
Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/1): Keller’s report on 6th Anniversary episode with Fletcher vs. Cassidy for TNT Title, Omega & Brodido vs. Bucks & Alexander, Darby & Statlander vs. Yuta & Shafir
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Bandido suffered a shoulder injury
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.