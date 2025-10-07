News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/7): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

October 7, 2025

When: Wednesday, October 7, 2025

Where: Jacksonville, Fla. at Daily’s Place

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,413 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,796. The arena has a capacity of 5,500 spectators when configured for pro wrestling.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • “Hangman” Adam Page and Samoa Joe face-to-face
  • Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita – Double Jeopardy Eliminator match
  • Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii
  • Pac vs. Orange Cassidy
  • Kyle Fletcher vs. Kyle O’Reilly – TNT Championship Kyle vs. Kyle 2
  • The Hurt Syndicate (MVP & Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) vs. The Demand (Ricochet & Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) – Street Fight
  • Mercedes Moné TBS Championship Open Challenge
  • Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) to be in action

