AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/7): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, October 7, 2025

Where: Jacksonville, Fla. at Daily’s Place

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,413 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,796. The arena has a capacity of 5,500 spectators when configured for pro wrestling.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

“Hangman” Adam Page and Samoa Joe face-to-face

Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita – Double Jeopardy Eliminator match

Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Pac vs. Orange Cassidy

Kyle Fletcher vs. Kyle O’Reilly – TNT Championship Kyle vs. Kyle 2

The Hurt Syndicate (MVP & Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) vs. The Demand (Ricochet & Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) – Street Fight

Mercedes Moné TBS Championship Open Challenge

Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) to be in action

