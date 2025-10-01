AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/1): Keller’s report on 6th Anniversary episode with Fletcher vs. Cassidy for TNT Title, Omega & Brodido vs. Bucks & Alexander, Darby & Statlander vs. Yuta & Shafir

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

OCTOBER 1, 2025

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. AT HARD ROCK LIVE AT SEMINOLE HARD ROCK

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Bryan Danielson

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,650 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,830. The arena has a capacity of 7,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIP VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/4rrhi57a9t

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a wide shot of the venue that resembled Daily’s Place with a stage near the ring and seats pointed at it theater-style. They showed close-ups of fans in the crowd as Excalibur introduced and previewed the show, pointing out it is the 6th Anniversary of the show.

-A clip aired of The Young Bucks outside the venue. Matt Jackson said Brandon Cutler was back after fleecing them for twice his prior salary. Matt said they have a grand idea for them that is only fitting for the Founding Fathers. When Matt left, Nick said he should follow him so they can double his duffel bag of cash. They showed him gambling. Then they cut to later where a deflated looking Nick was approached by Matt who asked where he had been. Matt said the ring entrance is going to be the most pyro they’ve ever had with other effects. He asked how he felt about live animals. Matt picked up the duffel bag, which was empty now. Matt realized they didn’t have the budget now for the entrance. “You lost everything?!” Matt asked.

(1) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt & Nick Jackson) & JOSH ALEXANDER vs. KENNY OMEGA & BRODIDO (Brody King & Bandido)

They cut to the ring live where the Bucks were in the ring without any intro. The graphic called them “The Broke Bucks.” Justin Roberts introduced them. Then he introduced Josh Alexander who got a ring entrance. Omega and Brodido then made their entrances. The bell rang 7 minutes into the hour. Don Callis joined in on commentary. Fans chanted, “F— Don Callis!” at the start.

The Bucks outmaneuvered Bandido and then taunted him with the Macerena dance. Omega and Bandido then cleared the ring and did the Macareno. Some fans chanted “Macarena!” A minute later, Bandido bodyslammed Brody onto Alexander.

When Omega went for a dive through the ropes onto Alexander, the Bucks kicked him from the ring apron. Nick landed a running flip dive onto Bandido and Brody at ringside. They cut to a double-box break at 6:00. [c/db]

Back from the break, Alexander powerslammed Bandido onto the ring apron when he leaped to the floor. The Bucks rallied until Omega dropped Matt onto Nick. Omega then landed a running flip dive onto all three heels at ringside. When Omega moved toward Callis at ringside, Callis fled through the crowd. The faces landed a triple Pedigree sequence on all three heels leading to a near fall by Bandido on Alexander at 12:00. Fans chanted, “Ref, you suck!”

Alexander avoided a V-Trigger attempt by Omega. The Bucks and Alexander triple teamed Omega leading to a near fall. Alexander applied a standing anklelock. Omega made a comeback with a series of Snap Dragon suplexes and then a reverse huracanrana followed by a sitout powerbomb and V-Trigger. Fans chanted, “Kenny! Kenny!” Omega landed a One-Winged Angel on Alexander for the win as Bandido stood guard to prevent a break-up.

WINNERS: Omega & Brodido in 15:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The constant flurry of athletic spots you’d expect with these six in a 15 minute span.)

-Afterward, Omega and the Bucks eyed each other as the announcers talked about their past as founding fathers. Excalibur asked if it was time to “bury the hatchet.” Alexander attacked Omega from the side. Jurassic Express then walked out. Fans sang their song. Perry entered and went after the Bucks and DDT’d both of them at once. Luchasaurus then delivered a double-chokeslam. Omega then gave Alexander a snap dragon. Omega then got in Perry’s face and they exchanged heated words. Excalibur said Omega feels Perry is responsible for him getting stretchered. Perry dove onto the Bucks at ringside and then brawled to the back.

Omega leaned on the top rope with a mic in hand. Callis said nobody wanted to hear what he had to say. Omega talked about six years of Dynamite. He said he’s seen the highs and lows. He said what they take pride in is the journey itself. He said they have made fans and friends along the way. He said they lost a couple, too. He said he’s grown on the journey. He then closed the segment with his “adieu” “and “bang” bit. The lights went out and then when they came back on, Andrade was in the ring. He attacked Omega. Callis entered the ring and offered a handshake. Andrade smiled and hugged him.