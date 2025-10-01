NXT TV RESULTS (9/30): Miller’s alt-perspective report on perhaps the worst-timed commercial interruption, Ricky Saints talking about his big NXT Title win, big TNA presence

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kelly Kincaid

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a recap of the TNA wrestlers getting involved in last week’s main event, triggering a huge brawl. They followed that with a recap of No Mercy, including Sol Ruca , Ethan Page, and Jacy Jayne retaining their respective titles, Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe hitting each other with pink weapons, and Ricky Saints taking the NXT title from Oba Femi.

-The new NXT Champion, Ricky Saints, came to the ring to an ovation from the NXT crowd, who chanted, “You deserve it.” He talked about his journey to the top of NXT, and asked them, “Did we do it?” He continued to cut an impassioned and inspired promo, but was inexplicably interrupted by NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne.

-She congratulated him, but said they had bigger things to worry about, namely TNA. She said she couldn’t blame them for being upset because they held both of their titles. Ava came out and told them they were both going to be captains of NXT. She said they both had to put their pride aside and pick the best women and men out of NXT. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella came out and said he’d let his captains pick their teams, too. He said he didn’t trust “Tricky” Saints.

-Santino introduced one of his captains as Mike Santana. He said there was someone he trusted to be a captain, and introduced newly-crowned TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan as his other team captain. Jayne complained to Santino about choosing Jordan as a team captain, but Saints told her not to worry about them and concern herself with their own teams.

-Lash Legend and Jaida Parker were shown walking in the back as Vic Joseph said they were going to run it back next. [c]

-In the back, Je’Von Evans bumped into TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater. They were very cordial with each other until they were interrupted by The Culling. Shawn Spears chastized Evans for chatting it up with Slater. Niko Vance challenged them to a match, which they accepted. After they walked away, Lyra Valkyria walked up to Tatum Paxley and told her she had something for her. She gave her a Lyra doll, which Paxley was so thrilled over that she tossed her Izzi doll into the air as she grabbed it. A sour-faced Izzi ushered her away from Lyra.

(1) JAIDA PARKER vs. LASH LEGEND

Legend dropped her boa and rushed the ring to attack Parker as the referee called for the bell. She lifted Parker into a delayed vertical suplex after a hard elbow. She tried a comeback, but Legend nearly chopped the skin off her. She dragged Parker to the floor, but paid for it as Miss Parker put her down hard before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

Back from the break, Parker struggled to complete a sunset flip, but was soon locked in a half-crab by Legend. Jaida finally kicked it into high gear and put Legend down hard with a shoulder block. Legend grabbed Parker’s ring gear as she was running the ropes and pulled her into a sleeper, which Parker promptly fought out of and hit her hip attack with Legend perched on the ropes. It only served to enrage Legend, who nailed her with a pump kick. On the outside, she ran Parker into the ring steps and barricade, then tossed her back inside and set her up for her finisher. Parker slipped out, whipped her neck-first into the ropes, then blasted her with the Hipnotic for the win.

WINNER: Jaida Parker at 9:07.

(Miller’s Take: Parker really needed that win. She’s come up short in so many matches lately, that it was imperative for her to get a little of her mojo back. Legend beat on her quite a bit through the match and looked very strong in defeat, so this loss won’t affect her as much as it would have affected Jaida.)

-In the locker room, Ricky Saints was being congratulated by everyone when TNA champ Trick Williams walked in. He announced himself as Co-Captain of NXT and said they needed to be undeniable. Saints said if he was going to be on his team, there were only two spots left and picked Je’Von Evans and Myles Borne. Williams said they needed some size and wanted Jasper Troy and Josh Briggs. Evans objected, but Saints said they needed Briggs. Evans walked away, but Saints told Trick not to worry about him, and that he’d handle that later. Williams suggested Borne and Briggs slug it out tonight for a spot on the team, which Saints agreed to. [c]

-North American Champion Ethan Page smirked his way to the ring. He claimed to be the greatest North American alive and bragged about beating Tavion Heights at No Mercy. He turned his attention to El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. A white SUV was shown pulling into the parking lot, and somebody stepped out of it, but was only shot from the knees down. Page invited Wagner to come to the ring. Page was surprised to see not Wagner, but TNA’s Mustafa Ali come to the ring. Ali said he had no problem with Page, but he had a problem with what he was holding. He said not that long ago, he was looking at challenging for the North American title.

-He said instead of a title match, he got a phone call saying his services were no longer needed, and 749 days later he’s here for that title shot that he earned. Page said it was a hell of a sob story, but he didn’t want to hear it. Ali said he spoke to Ava and Santino and next week at Showdown he’ll get that shot. Page said he wouldn’t fire him next week, but he’d wish him the best in his future endeavors. They scuffled briefly before Page decided discretion was the better part of valor and made a quick exit, snatching his belt as he hit the floor.

-In the women’s locker room, Jacy Jayne said she had the important task of picking their team. She said after seeing what she just saw, Jaida Parker was looking strong. She turned to Sol Ruca, pointed out that she was still a double champ, and she needed winners. Ruca accepted. Lola Vice stepped up to Jayne and offered her services. Fallon Henley said the last spot was hers. Lainey Reid told Jayne she couldn’t trust Vice. All of the women started arguing loudly. Jayne called for decorum as Thea Hail was hilariously sticking her tongue out at her. Jayne said the winner of Vice vs. Henley would get the spot, and then walked off. Zaria asked Ruca if she could speak to her privately. [c]

-TNA World Tag Team Champions Matt & Jeff Hardy talked about cementing their legacy as the GOATS by winning the only WWE tag belts they’ve never won; the NXT Tag Team titles.

(2) MYLES BORNE vs. JOSH BRIGGS – Winner Fills the Final Spot For Team NXT

Briggs shoved Borne down, but he got right back up and gave him a shove. The two butted heads like a couple of angry rams. As Briggs went to the floor, Borne hit a huge cannonball to the outside, knocking him for a loop. Back in the ring, it didn’t take long for Briggs to take control. Saints and Williams were shown watching the match on a monitor in the back and obviously sharing their thoughts on it. Another camera showed the TNA group collaborating behind closed doors before they cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

The larger screen on the right showed a bunch of terribly uninteresting commercials while Briggs and Borne fought on the microscopic screen on the left. Back to full-screen, Briggs kept trying to put Borne down, but was getting frustrated at not getting the job done. Borne clubbed him with a couple of clotheslines, whipped him from corner to corner, then delivered an Orton-ish snap powerslam for a two-count.

Briggs again took the chain off his neck, but he was stopped from using it by Matt Cardona. That distracted Briggs enough to get caught with the chain by the referee, eat a high dropkick, and fall victim to Borne’s version of a Zig Zag for the pin.

WINNER: Myles Borne at 10:22 to secure the final spot for Team NXT.

(Miller’s Take: No way was Briggs going to get away with using the chain a second time, but it was surprising to see it thwarted by TNA’s Matt Cardona, who got a good pop for his appearance. I’m starting to warm up to Briggs a bit more, but I still wish he’d get rid of that stupid oversized smoking skull on his ring jacket. Maybe if he had one on each side or at least not have one the size of a sasquatch skull on just one side. Borne continues to impress.)

-In the back, Jordynne Grace told Kelani Jordan that she didn’t trust Jacy Jayne and, considering how much TNA meant to her, she’d much rather be on Jordan’s team. Jordan told Grace that she was NXT now and nobody knows where her and Joe stand. A soon as Grace asked, “Joe Hendry?”, sure enough…he appeared from behind a frosted glass door. As he began to talk to Jordan, Mike Santana walked up and said Grace and Hendry each had one foot in and one foot out. He told Jordan he had some people for her to meet and ushered her away as Hendry and Jordan pondered how to become a part of Showdown.

-Lola Vice made her ring entrance before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

(3) FALLON HENLEY (w/Jacy Jayne) vs. LOLA VICE – Winner Fills the Final Spot For Team NXT

Vice tackled Henley as she gyrated, then landed a hard kick to the outside thigh, followed by some knee strikes. Henley came back with a very cool sliding German suplex that had to be seen to be effectively described, then got a two count after a sliding forearm. Vice came back with a flurry of those silly side kicks, but followed it up with a back fist that knocked Henley out.

WINNER: Lola Vice at 3:50 to become the final member of Team NXT.

(Miller’s Take: Well, that lasted about as long as a tissue paper kite in a strong wind. No surprise that the winner was Vice, as she just came off a very strong showing at No Mercy. Jayne looked displeased.) [c]

-Next up was DarkState’s turn to talk about their upcoming title match. All four took turns bragging about what they were going to do to Matt & Jeff Hardy.

-Jacy Jayne told a sore Fallon Henley she shouldn’t have put her in the match. Lainey Reid walked up and told Jayne not to be so hard on herself. Henley asked her what was up with her and that she’s not even cleared. Reid said that didn’t stop her on Saturday, then threw a black hood at Jayne and admitted that it was her that attacked Vice. She also said that the thing with Jazmyn was free and that she never really belonged in Fatal Influence. A stunned Jayne and Henley looked at each other quizzically as Reid walked away.

-Je’Von Evans made his ring entrance before the commercial break. [c]

(4) JE’VON EVANS & LEON SLATER vs. THE CULLING (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance w/Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley)

Spears started the match against Slater, who immediately took the advantage. He tagged out to Evans after hitting a sky-high dropkick. Evans tried to outdropkick him. On the outside, Paxley was enamored with the Lyra doll, and Izzi admonished her and sent her to the back. In the ring, Evans and Slater hit stereo high dives to the floor, which was a perfect time to cut to commercial, in case you couldn’t have guessed. [c]

As we returned, Vance was working over Slater. Spears tagged in, but ate a kick from Slater. Evans took the hot tag and rolled with a whip by Vance, diving through the ropes and hitting Spears at about 100 miles per hour, nearly knocking him over the announce desk. Moments later, Slater took the tag and flew over Evans and onto The Culling. Back in the ring, the action hit light speed, with Evans and Slater both hitting double springboard cutters. Evans flew over the ropes and onto Vance as Slater landed a 450 splash onto Spears for the win.

WINNERS: Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater at 10:23.

(Miler’s Take: You talk about a dynamic duo? Batman & Robin, move over! I would love to see these two form a permanent tag team and go up against Evolve’s Adrenaline Drip. I don’t think there’s a speedometer that would register high enough. The upcoming match between these two for the TNA X-Division title is going to be a show-stealer.)

-As they celebrated their win, the big screen showed a mob of TNA wrestlers walking toward the Performance Center, looking ready to rumble. Santino Marella ran out to try to stop them, but the NXT contingent came out and faced off with them. The NXT women broke through to the front, and Thea Hail and Jaida Parker were especially animated in their aggressiveness, which was returned by the TNA ladies. Just as it looked like the two promotions were getting ready to throw down in the parking lot, somebody thought this would be a perfect time to cut to a split-screen commercial break. Ugh. [c]

-Whatever nonsense was being advertised on the right couldn’t distract me from Ava and Santino ushering their respective promotions away from each other. NXT walked back inside, through the hallway, and back into the arena. Thea Hail still looked comically psychopathic. Evans and Slater were still standing in the ring, apparently watching the whole thing go down. TNA started filing back into the arena as well, and the whole ringside area was soon overrun. Officials and referees tried to keep order as the ring and ringside area were swarmed with on-edge talent from both promotions.

-After what seemed like ten minutes, they finally cut back to full-screen. Ava, Saints, Williams, and Jayne stood on one side of the ring with Marella, Santana, and Jordan on the other side. Williams interruped Ava, then argued with Saints over who would be calling the shots for their team. Saints introduced Evans and Borne as his teammates. Santana chose Frankie Kazarian, Moose, and Leon Slater. Jayne, after calling Jordan a traitor, introduced Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, and Lola Vice. Jordan said for Team TNA, she was picking two “iconic” women, The Iinspiration (Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee), and Mara Sade (the former Jakara Jackson).

-Santana concluded by saying TNA would win showdown the same way he would win the TNA title at Bound For Glory. With that, Santana slugged Williams, which set off a huge riot. Shawn Michaels walked out with a half-smile on his face as he observed the chaos from the ramp. The show ended with about 36 wrestlers still fighting each other and officials pulling their hair out.

FINAL THOUGHTS: If you like a lot of in-ring action, this probably wasn’t your type of show. If you like lots of drama and interpromotional interaction, this was a must-see. After the atrocious WCW invasion angle many years ago, the only way for this to go is up, but it actually shows a lot of promise. I think this event would have been much better suited as a PLE, but what do I know? All four women on the team are better known for their time in WWE than as TNA stars, with Kelani Jordan playing the role of Steve Austin. Nearly lost in the shuffle was the fact that Oba Femi was nowhere to be found, which is no real surprise, as it’s usually standard for a long-reigning champion to be off TV for awhile after dropping the strap.

It looks like Fatal Influence has found their replacement for Jazmyn Nyx, and Lainey Reid honestly never came to mind as the masked marauder who cost Vice the championship last Saturday. I do think she’ll make a pretty good fit for them. That last commercial break may take the prize for worst-timed commercial break of the year. Even though actual in-ring action was at a minimum this week, they crammed a lot into two hours tonight and left me looking forward to Showdown next week. See you for Evolve!