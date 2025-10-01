If you missed Collision, you missed one of the top matches of the week, plus Women’s Match and Tag Match make list – AEW’S TOP MATCHES LAST WEEK

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kris Statlander (AEW Women’s World Champion) vs. Mina Shirakawa – Dynamite 9/24

What a great main event to end Dynamite this week. I thought this was a strong match to start Statlander’s title reign, and in my opinion yet another reason Mina Shirakawa should be featured as much as possible. Her charisma is off the charts.

My favorite part of this match was Shirakawa working Statlander’s knee throughout the match, and commentary bringing up the fact that Statlander has had multiple surgeries on her knees. It was a good way for the champ to battle back and eventually get the pin. Shirakawa is so much fun to watch in the ring, and I thought she had a brutal spinning backfist to Statlander in this match.

This match was a great showing for both.

It’s amazing how someone can go from an after thought ( sorry Statlander fans) to interesting in the span of less than a week. I thought she really came off as a big deal throughout this episode of Dynamite. I also really got a kick out of Statlander giving Moxley the double birds and then running the hell out of the ring after the match.

This match was a great follow-up to the story they are trying to tell with Statlander. I was just as shocked as everyone else when Statlander won the title at All Out, and AEW showcasing her in this episode of Dynamite was a really smart way to kind of settle that shock fans had and get them invested in how Statlander is going to navigate the Death Riders, now that she has literally flipped them the bird.

Kyle Fletcher (AEW TNT Champion) vs. Komander – Collision 9/27

This match started off a little slow but then really picked up, and I thought these two guys absolutely killed it. I’m really digging this new vicious streak from Fletcher. The second powerbomb he gave to Komander on the ring apron was some nasty work, and towards the end of the match he threw Komander into the turnbuckle like a dart which I thought was another great spot.

Komander really had a great showing here as well. I still roll my eyes at the rope walking where its clear his opponent can just knock him off the ropes instead of just standing there looking at him, but this match was so good it didn’t bother me as much. I thought Komander’s mid-flight adjustment into the destroyer on Fletcher was impressive, and he took some really nasty bumps throughout this match. The leaping Michinoku Driver he took from Fletcher looked so painful.

This match was just another notch in Fletcher’s belt on the absolute heater he has been on this last month. It’s fun as a wrestling fan to watch someone start to have it all come together like its coming together for Fletcher right now.

There was a spot in the match where he chopped Komander and then did a pose like he just hit a baseball and was watching the home run he just hit. I thought it was really fitting because all he has been doing this last month is hitting home runs in the ring and on the mic.

Gates of Agony (GOA) vs. Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) AEW World Tag Team Champions – Dynamite 9/24

What a pleasant surprise this pairing of Brody King & Bandido have been these last few months. I thought this was a fun match, and I think the chemistry between Bryan Danielson and Ricochet on commentary just made this match that more enjoyable. Bandido’s gorilla press slam of Bishop Khan onto Toa Liona in the corner of the ring was so impressive, and just really highlighted the strength of Bandido.

One of the things that really struck me at the beginning of the match was the size difference between GOA and Bandido. They looked like giants standing next to him which made that gorilla press slam even more impressive. I also hated myself for laughing at the Macarena spot, but hey funny is funny.

I also really liked the spot GOA does with the backstabber into headbutt from the top rope. Brody King diving through the ropes is also always so insane to me for a big man. Just a great match to start off what I thought was a very enjoyable episode of Dynamite this week.

Emptying out the notebook

– I thought Kyle Fletcher did a fantastic job with his follow up promo after the loss to Hangman. “Looked in the mirror and remembered who the hell I am” was a great line.

– FTR line about CTE was a really big miss in their promo on Dynamite.

– Beth Phoenix obviously approved the lines (I hope), but I really did not like FTR taking multiple shots at Beth Phoenix’s physical appearance.

– After Moxley or Darby inevitably get lit on fire at WrestleDream (sigh), it is time to retire the fire spot for a while.

– Harley Cameron’s charm is wearing thin. She is becoming too self-aware. I do not want that to happen, because she is great.

– It was a small little touch, but I loved when Kris Stalander grabbed Harley Cameron and put Cameron behind her when Jon Moxley’s music hit. Protecting her from the Boogeyman.

– The World Heavyweight Champion should never come out first for a match and certainly should never have to sit and wait in the ring while a promo package plays for his opponent.

– Hechicero reminds me of the Bane character from the Batman and Robin movie from the ’90s. I cannot unsee it, and now neither will you.

– The Jack Perry video package on this week’s Dynamite was well done by AEW . I am rooting for Perry. What a crazy two years for that kid. The butterfly effect of “ cry me a river” in wrestling may never be topped again.

