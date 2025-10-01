The Acclaimed reunion is not going to work, but recallibrated Death Riders is working already – AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (9/27)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HITS

AEW FINALLY PULLS THE TRIGGER ON WOMEN’S BLOOD & GUTS

Fans have long speculated when AEW would put the Women’s Division on a stage like Blood & Guts for months. It was a moment that had finally arrived, and Jamie Hayter let the fans know it on Collision, judging by their good reaction. This is no mere novelty; it’s a sign of respect. Hayter, Julia Hart, and their opponents have an opportunity to participate in one of AEW’s signature stipulations now. This is a big moment for the division.

BREAKING THROUGH THE CEILING

Simply announcing Blood & Guts was not sufficient. AEW also announced that new AEW Women’s Tag Team titles are on their way. The Women’s Division has been clamoring for a higher-profile spot for years, and now they are getting it with their own marquee match and division. That says a lot about what veterans like Aminata and newbies such as Thekla have done, moving the division towards where it is.

DEATH RIDERS RE-CALIBRATED

The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia) are clicking. It wasn’t a classic match between them, but this leaner, meaner trio gelled better than they have in months. Garcia, in particular, shined — his rapport with Claudio and Moxley added a fluidity to the match that The Paragon was lacking. For a reinvigorated Death Riders unit to close out 2025, this could be one of the strengths of AEW in the next year. They are now distancing themselves from the erratic booking and trying to position themselves as what has emerged as at least a core tenet of Collision: Assertive, cut-to-the-chase wrestling.

AEW LOADS UP THE SIXTH ANNIVERSARY SHOW

Collision effectively set the stage for next week’s Dynamite 6th Anniversary event by not only presenting a strong card but also offering a significant promotion. In the past, AEW’s milestone episodes have not always felt distinctive. This time, with important developments like Hayter’s Blood & Guts challenge, Kyle Fletcher’s progress, and intersecting storylines, AEW is clearly building anticipation for Dynamite’s anniversary. This type of build gives fans a reason to mark the occasion and tune in live.

KYLE FLETCHER STEPS UP AGAIN

The best match at Collision was between Kyle Fletcher and Komander. Fletcher no longer merely resembles someone with potential; he’s wrestling like a star who should be near the top of the card.

TONY SCHIAVONE GOES OLD SCHOOL FLORIDA

Sometimes my favorite part of Collision is not a match, not an angle — it’s Tony Schiavone taking the mic and cutting just a great, old school Florida style promo. Tony was sure to remind us all on this show why his voice remains the connective tissue of AEW.

THE RETURN OF DALTON CASTLE

Castle brings an interesting combination of charisma and quirks that add depth to the roster. He alone makes the show come alive when he enters, and even after the bell rings he can get it done. The mid-card in AEW has been begging for acts that pop — Castle becomes one of those instantly. Whether he’s here just to make Collision more colorful and give fans something to cheer or not, it’s a welcome hit.

MISSES

THE ACCLAIMED RELAUNCH

AEW keeps attempting to heat up The Acclaimed, but there’s nothing about this particular reboot that makes me feel like I have to see it. The act peaked long ago, and the audiences prove it — at best polite, at worst indifferent. There’s no easy fix, no magic tweak, and at some point, you just have to be able to accept when an act has had its run. It may sound cruel, but there might be nothing fairer than moving on and cutting bait rather than riding it out and continuing to force a revival that obviously isn’t clicking.

THE KINGSTON PROMO STILL WAITING

Eddie Kingston’s return to Collision is absolutely a dream come true — the energy changes as soon as his music hits. Now, it would appear the only thing lacking is that raw, unfiltered Kingston promo that stops you in the middle of the room and makes your ears prick. It’s what keeps Eddie apart from the crowd, and so far, AEW hasn’t allowed him to spiral into it on his return. The matches are there, the presence is definitely there, but until he gets the mic and chops it up a bit, it still feels like we only have half of what’s so great about Kingston.

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 7

MISSES: 2

FINAL THOUGHTS: The women’s division walked out of this episode with two significant announcements — Blood & Guts and fresh tag titles — so by that metric alone, this is one of the more meaningful Collisions of the year. The Death Riders certainly seemed reinvigorated, Kyle Fletcher delivered. AEW is obviously stacking next week’s sixth-anniversary show with some actual momentum.

WRESTLING HISTORY: On this day in 2019, ROH held Death Before Dishonor XVII in Las Vegas, headlined by Rush defeating Matt Taven to capture the ROH World Championship.

