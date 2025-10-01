AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Where: Hollywood, Fla. at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,305 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,719. The arena has a capacity of 7,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jon Moxley & Daniel Garcia & Claudio Castagnoli vs. “Hangman” Adam Page & “Powerhouse” Hobbs & Samoa Joe – Trios match

Darby Allin & Kris Statlander vs. Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir – Mixed Tornado Tag match

John Alexander & Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. Kenny Omega & Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) – Trios match

Kyle Fletcher vs. Orange Cassidy – TNT Championship match

“Timeless” Toni Storm to appear

Jurassic Express returns

