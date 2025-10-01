VIP PODCAST 10/1 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-8-2007): Keller & Mitchell discuss Ric Flair quitting WWE, twists and turns in McMahon “Bastard Child” Mystery, more (75 min.)

News Ticker

October 1, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Sept. 8, 2007 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed Ric Flair quitting WWE with insider details about what specifically upset Flair and who else was in on the idea, the twists and turns (forced and unforced) in the McMahon “Bastard Child” Mystery, thoughts on Raw, Smackdown, and Impact, plus thoughts on Sunday’s TNA No Surrender PPV.

