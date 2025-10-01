“Hangman” Adam Page’s opponent at WrestleDream determined after confrontation with a former champ Samoa Joe on Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Samoa Joe blew up at “Hangman” Adam Page after they won a six-man tag match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, noting that Hangman has never defeated him. Hangman, moments later, offered Joe a shot at his AEW World Title later this month on the AEW WrestleDream PPV.

Later on Dynamite, during a backstage interview, Joe said he wasn’t surprised by Hangman’s response. He said there is no misunderstanding between them. He said he’s been so preoccupied by the Death Riders, he lost track of who he is. He said he needs to remind Hangman of who he is. He said he has never defeated him. “On any day that you have ever existed, you have never been greater than me,” he said. He said he is standing in “deep sh–.”

Samoa Joe is a former AEW World Champion. Joe held the title for nearly four months starting on Dec. 30, 2023 through April 21, 2024.

The third-annual AEW WrestleDream takes place on Oct. 18 in St. Louis, Mo. at Chaifetz Arena. Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Title headlined the first WrestleDream in 2023 and Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita headlined the 2024 event.

The only other match announced so far for WrestleDream is Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in an I Quit match

