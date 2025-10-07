News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (10/7): Announced matches, location, how to watch

October 7, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Team NXT (Ricky Saints & Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans & Myles Borne) vs. Team TNA (Mike Santana & Moose & Leon Slater & Frankie Kazarian) (with Joe Hendry as special guest referee) – Men’s Survivor Series Tag Team Elimination match
  • Team NXT (Jacy Jayne & Sol Ruca & Jaida Parker & Lola Vice) vs. Team TNA (Kelani Jordan & Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee & Mara Sade) (with Jordynne Grace as special guest referee) – Women’s Survivor Series Tag Team Elimination match
  • The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy) vs. DarkState (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin) – Winner Take All match for TNA and NXT Tag Team Championships
  • Mustafa Ali vs. Ethan Page – NXT North American Championship match

LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (9/30): Miller’s alt-perspective report on perhaps the worst-timed commercial interruption, Ricky Saints talking about his big NXT Title win, big TNA presence

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: NXT vs. TNA build for NXT Showdown, Lola Vice vs. Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker vs. Lash Legend, Myles Borne vs. Josh Briggs

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025