NXT PREVIEW (10/7): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Team NXT (Ricky Saints & Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans & Myles Borne) vs. Team TNA (Mike Santana & Moose & Leon Slater & Frankie Kazarian) (with Joe Hendry as special guest referee) – Men’s Survivor Series Tag Team Elimination match
- Team NXT (Jacy Jayne & Sol Ruca & Jaida Parker & Lola Vice) vs. Team TNA (Kelani Jordan & Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee & Mara Sade) (with Jordynne Grace as special guest referee) – Women’s Survivor Series Tag Team Elimination match
- The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy) vs. DarkState (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin) – Winner Take All match for TNA and NXT Tag Team Championships
- Mustafa Ali vs. Ethan Page – NXT North American Championship match
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (9/30): Miller’s alt-perspective report on perhaps the worst-timed commercial interruption, Ricky Saints talking about his big NXT Title win, big TNA presence
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: NXT vs. TNA build for NXT Showdown, Lola Vice vs. Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker vs. Lash Legend, Myles Borne vs. Josh Briggs
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.