FREE PODCAST 10/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Maitland: Intriguing Seth-Heyman exchange, Punk-Knight dynamic, Styles-Cena build (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Maitland to discuss the Oct. 6 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix including Paul Heyman warning Seth Rollins that he could lose everything if he loses to Cody Rhodes on Saturday. Also, reaction to the early start times in the U.S. for Crown Jewel and Raw, the C.M. Punk-L.A. Knight dynamic, the pros and cons of the way WWE is booking babyface to argue and bicker and confront each other so often, the build to A.J. Styles vs. John Cena, who should Cena’s final match be against, and much more with live callers, email, and chat interaction throughout.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com