WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/24): Keller’s report on Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James, Fraxiom vs. DIY, appearances by Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

OCTOBER 24 2025

TEMPE, ARIZ. AT MULLETT ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 5,136 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of around 5,000 spectators when configured for NCAA hockey.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller will be joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to review WWE Smackdown LIVE on YouTube. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Smackdown. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

VIP MEMBER EXCLUSIVE VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

LINK TO BE A VIP CALLER: https://streamyard.com/7v2u966ts2

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

OPEN TO EVERYONE – LINK TO WATCH LIVE RIGHT AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with scenes of Tempe, Ariz. and the exterior of the arena with fans mingling outside the entrance earlier. Michael Cole threw to a highlight package on last week’s Drew McIntyre-Cody Rhodes match that replaced Drew vs. Jacob Fatu.

-The cameras caught up with Jimmy Uso telling Cody Rhodes he appreciated what he did for his cousin Jacob Fatu last week. Cody asked what he was doing there. Jimmy said he was looking to talk to Nick Aldis because he wanted to talk about Jacob. Cody said his office is right around the corner. He asked if things are okay between him and Jey. Jimmy said he saw what happened and how would he feel. Cody said he has a brother in the game, so he knows how it goes. He said Jey is going to what’s right for him, so he told Jimmy to do what is right for him. Jimmy thanked him ands aid he appreciated it. They shook hands.

(Keller’s Analysis: I think it’s smart to portray Cody as someone people go to for advice or supportive words. It fits his persona as a level-headed leader who cares about others.)

-Cody made his full entrance to his music. They cut to Cole back with Corey Graves at ringside. Cole thanked Graves for standing up to him against Brock Lesnar several weeks ago. Graves said, “You almost got me killed; you’re welcome,” he said. He shifted to saying he’s glad to see Cody seems more composed tonight than he did last week. He said Drew McIntyre is coming for him, though. Cole plugged Saturday Night’s Main Event in eight days on Peacock.

Cody asked what fans wanted to talk about. He smiled and then said they could talk about his SNME opponent, Drew. Fans booed. He said he did something uncharacteristic of him last week and smacked Drew across the head with his title belt. He asked if he has to apologize for it. Fans yelled “no,” of course. Drew interrupted and walked thorugh the crowd. He told Cody to stop because he didn’t want any apology from him. He asked if the fans were really going to cheer Cody and boo him. “With all the evidence you’ve seen, you’re going to cheer Cody Rhodes and you’re going to boo Drew McIntyre?” he asked. He stood on the announce desk and told the fans they are now all complicit in his crimes. He said he thinks the fans are brainwashed by Cody’s “corporate propaganda.”

He said no matter what Cody does, they keep cheering him. He said he cheated at WrestlePalooza and hit him with the belt last week, yet they still cheer him. Fans chanted, “Cody!” Drew said he’s been screwed so many times, this has now “become about Drew McIntyre finishing the story.” He said he’ll finish it at SNME next week.

Drew said people want to know who attacked Jacob Fatu. He said he’s always the scapegoat. He said while he hates everyone in the family, he didn’t do it. He said maybe it was Jimmy, “always the bride’s maid, never the bride.” Cody interrupted and yelled, “Enough!” He emphatically said they should just fight right now. He yanked off his jacket. Drew hopped off the announce desk. Jimmy sprung off the ringside barricade and attacked Drew, sending him into the announce desk.

Security separated them. Jimmy leaped through the ropes onto Drew again. Cody tried to get Cody to back off, as did a bunch of security and officials.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good segment with hype for Cody vs. Drew with Drew doing his usual incessant complaining. Jimmy, if he is assuming Drew attacked Jacob, is seeking revenge. I do like the mystery of who attacked Jacob.)

-Drew yelled at Aldis said he would never have put him in a WWE Title match if he thought he was guilty, so he needs to do something about it. Jimmy then attacked Drew and they were separated again by security and officials. Cole said he’s never seen Jimmy so enraged.

(1) REY FENIX & SHINSUKE NAKAMURA vs. TAMA TONGA & J.C. MATEO

As Fenix and Nakamura made their entrance, Cole noted that Sami Zayn wasn’t cleared to wrestle tonight because of the MFT’s attack last week. The MFTs, Tonga and Mateo, were wearing white face paint like last week. Cole said in an interview last week with Tokyo Sports, he said he has a lot more goals for his career. Graves said he wants to become World Heavyweight Champion.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James

Fraxiom (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) vs. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano)