VIP PODCAST 10/24 – Wade’s News Bulletin: Samoa Joe’s disappointing heel promo on Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs, NXT ratings, Excalibur, D-Von, Smackdown’s tag division (18 min.)

Samoa Joe’s follow-up promo on Dynamite after his turn on “Hangman” Adam Page and specifically why it was such a disappointment

Why this Joe turn could be good for Powerhouse Hobbs, but why he has to grow as a character and a wrestler and why the booking support needs to be there for him

A pet peeve about Excalibur’s announcing on Dynamite

NXT ratings this week up against the start of the NBA season and perspective compared to the past two years

A look ahead to WWE Smackdown (with thoughts on Smackdown’s tag division) and NXT Halloween Havoc

D-Von Dudley’s issue with Tony Khan

