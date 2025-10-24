Backstage attacks featured in latest WWE YouTube Video, highlighting how feuds are often intensified historically

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In professional wrestling, most of the action between wrestlers happens in the ring. After all, with the exception of certain match types, the pinfall or submission has to happen inside the ring in order for a winner to be declared. However, there are a lot of things that happen outside of the ring that is important to storylines.

There could be an attack that could take a wrestler out of action. A meeting can take place that initiates a match or continues a rivalry. Even though it’s stressed that what happens in the ring is what’s important, what goes on backstage is also quite consequential. To recognize these occasions, the WWE YouTube channel uploaded another WWE Playlist video. This time, it focuses on major attacks and brawls backstage that played a significant role in storylines.

Even though backstage attacks and brawls only last about a minute or so, they are very important to the wrestlers’ storylines. These types of brawls serve to do many things such as intensify a feud between wrestlers or write someone oﬀ with an injury.

They highlighted, for instance, Aleister Black and Damian Priest brawling with each other. They’ve had an epic rivalry over the past couple of months, with Black recently winning a Last Man Standing match against Priest. The numerous backstage confrontations really helped their feud and made their recent match special.

Also included is a Judgment Day and OC brawl as well. A.J. Styles reuniting with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows and bringing in Michin worked well in combating the Judgment Day during their feud. A backstage brawl can signal to viewers that the feud is intense and therefore the subsequent scheduled match will be, too.

This video underlines how even in the backstage area, wrestlers aren’t safe from the anger of their opponents. Sometimes there are sneak attacks in order for one wrestler to get the advantage over the other. Others start their fighting in the ring and then continue backstage, demonstrating how much hatred they have for each other.

These brawls show fans that the wrestlers involved in the feud will do anything to beat down their opponent. It was nice seeing them use what’s around them to deliver blows. A big example was the Randy Orton and Wade Barrett brawl. Orton used a lot of apparatus in the backstage area to get an advantage over Barrett. He threw him against a metal fence, sprayed him with water from a hose, threw garbage on him, and smashed his face on the roof of a car. This video definitely showed that backstage brawls are both entertaining and important to storylines.