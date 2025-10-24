AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (10/22): Viewership and key demo rating data for post-WrestleDream episode, 10-week averages, comparison to prior years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday night’s (10/22) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 477,000 viewers, compared to 534,000 the prior week (counting just the two hour Dynamite portion) and the 321,000 the week before that according a source with access to Nielsen Ratings. The current ten-week rolling average is 531,000. (Note: Additional viewers watch AEW Dynamite on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data. That data is not made available.)

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 637,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 643,000. There would need to be 160,000 additional viewers watching on HBO Max to make up for the dropoff this year compared to last year, but that data is not measured and made public.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 774,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 844,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0. rating, compared to 0. and 0. the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0..

One year ago, it drew a a 0.19 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.10.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.24 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.30.

The announced matches and segments were…

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bandido – AEW Unified Championship match

The Opps (Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata) vs. The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashey & Shelton Benjamin & MVP) – AEW World Trios Championship match

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Bracket to be revealed

12 Belts Mercedes Moné celebration

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky…