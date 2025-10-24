WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (10/24): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, October 24, 2025
Where: Tempe, Ariz. at Mullett Arena
How To Watch: USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 4,409 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 5,000 spectators when configured for NCAA hockey.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James
- Fraxiom (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) vs. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano)
