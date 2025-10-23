FREE PODCAST 10/23 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Belair’s debut, Reigns reveals stip to Uso, Law & Otis with JBL and Simmons, no more Shorty G, KO & Bryan, Sasha-Bayley (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (10-23-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Mike Meyers. They discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FX1 with callers and emails including Roman Reigns revealing the big stip for his match against Jey Uso on Sunday, the courtroom skits with Miz vs. Otis plus JBL, Ron Simmons, and Teddy Long, the Seth Rollins vs. Murphy match, Chad Gable quits the Shorty G gimmick, Sasha Banks forces Bayley to sign the contract, Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens team together, Bianca Belair debuts, sexual innuendo, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com