News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Jorge Machado talk Jey Uso’s storyline, Seth Rollins’ injury, Bron Breakker’s booking trajectory, more (75 min.)

October 23, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Jorge Machado acknowledge:

  • Jey Uso; where is his storyline going?
  • Seth Rollins’ injury accelerates storyline
  • Jorge not sold on Bron Breakker
  • Not really hyped for Jey vs. Punk
  • Predicting Bron Breakker’s booking trajectory
  • Family boardgame night
  • Might Jey join the Vision?
  • Lyra and Bayley; too many odd couples?
  • Where’s AJ Lee?
  • AJ/Lee win the Tag team titles
  • Dragunov returns and wins the U.S. Title
  • Speculating who will be in the War Game matches
  • Fatu injured
  • Helping a brother out; plugging Strowman’s new food show, “Everything on the Menu”
  • And more…

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025