FREE PODCAST 10/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Jorge Machado talk Jey Uso’s storyline, Seth Rollins’ injury, Bron Breakker’s booking trajectory, more (75 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Jorge Machado acknowledge:
- Jey Uso; where is his storyline going?
- Seth Rollins’ injury accelerates storyline
- Jorge not sold on Bron Breakker
- Not really hyped for Jey vs. Punk
- Predicting Bron Breakker’s booking trajectory
- Family boardgame night
- Might Jey join the Vision?
- Lyra and Bayley; too many odd couples?
- Where’s AJ Lee?
- AJ/Lee win the Tag team titles
- Dragunov returns and wins the U.S. Title
- Speculating who will be in the War Game matches
- Fatu injured
- Helping a brother out; plugging Strowman’s new food show, “Everything on the Menu”
- And more…
