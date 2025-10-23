FREE PODCAST 10/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Jorge Machado talk Jey Uso’s storyline, Seth Rollins’ injury, Bron Breakker’s booking trajectory, more (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series "Acknowledging WWE," Javier Machado and Jorge Machado acknowledge:

Jey Uso; where is his storyline going?

Seth Rollins’ injury accelerates storyline

Jorge not sold on Bron Breakker

Not really hyped for Jey vs. Punk

Predicting Bron Breakker’s booking trajectory

Family boardgame night

Might Jey join the Vision?

Lyra and Bayley; too many odd couples?

Where’s AJ Lee?

AJ/Lee win the Tag team titles

Dragunov returns and wins the U.S. Title

Speculating who will be in the War Game matches

Fatu injured

Helping a brother out; plugging Strowman’s new food show, “Everything on the Menu”

And more…

