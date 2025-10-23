FREE PODCAST 10/23 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Stand Up for Controversy! Tough Enough revival, Jeff Hardy’s heel turn, Tito Santana, Briscoes, R-Truth, Heyman, more (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Oct. 20, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost Pat McNeill, they discussed the controversy erupting over the “Stand Up For WWE” campaign as it relates to Linda McMahon’s political campaign. Also, live calls on Jeff Hardy’s heel turn, Paul Heyman’s goals for TNA, R-Truth’s absence this week, Tough Enough’s format, Bischoff’s comments on ROH and Bret’s comments on Bischoff, MVP’s push, the Jeff Jarrett-Kurt Angle relationship, potential for Sunday’s Daniel Bryan-Dolph Ziggler match, Hornswoggle’s character, and more.
In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, the McNeill Live Event center, Listener Email Questions on Tito Santana and a WWE continuity editor, plus the Briscoes, Kaval, and more.
