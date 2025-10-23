VIP PODCAST 10/23 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (includes Mailbag): Disappointing Samoa Joe heel promo, Heyman’s explanation, Halloween Havoc preview, TV reviews, UFC (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS:

A review of AEW Dynamite including why Samoa Joe’s heel promo was disappointing, disagreement on Kris Statlander’s promo, and thoughts on everything else on the post-WrestleDream episode

A review of NXT from Tuesday and a preview of the Halloween Havoc line-up

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including Paul Heyman’s framing of the turn on Seth Rollins

A review of UFC Fight Night and a UFC preview

MAILBAG:

Bill Watt’s brief WWF run, Watts the wrestler, Watts the booker, and Watts the commentary

Is there anything that can be done to get Seth Rollins to the level he could have reached had they not turned him in May 2016 when fans were so ready to embrace him as a top babyface act?

Scott Steiner’s biceps

Baltimore/D.C. baseball team history

Should Chris Jericho see the Goldberg and John Cena retirement tour as encouraging for his potential return?

Can prostituting finishing moves and risky moves be put back in the bottle?

Thoughts on the the NBA’s on NBC

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com