Special referee 1-2-3 Kid helps Sid beat Razor Ramon, Bret Hart and Diesel in one of the best talking segments of the year – 30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (11/13/1995)

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

NOVEMBER 13, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #361 )

-Vince McMahon announced that Gorilla Monsoon, due to confrontations on weekend house shows between 1-2-3 Kid and Razor Ramon, that the Ramon vs. Sid match would no longer be a title match because he couldn’t trust Kid to be an impartial referee. Lawler called the decision moronic to let Kid referee the match because it’s unfair to Sid…

-Dok Hendrix hosted a Survivor Series hype session… An excellent video feature aired on Shawn Michaels…

(1) Ahmed Johnson won a squash. Michaels said in a soundbite during the match that he didn’t know anything about Johnson. McMahon interviuewed Johnson at ringside…

-Barry Didinsky plugged Michaels gloves and glasses and the 1995 WWF Calendar for only $21!…

-In one of the best interview segments of the year, McMahon interviewed Bret and Diesel on a split screen extended segment. It was about as realistic and compelling as an interview segment can get. (And no one even raised their voice!) They talked about their past matches. Bret talked about his technical skills being better than Diesel and said he picked his opponents carefully. Diesel said he is going to try to take Bret out quickly and he is bigger, stronger, and better than he was when they last met in January…

-Jerry Lawler beat Vince McMahon in a Karate Fighter action figure game commercial. Lawler, though, cheated…

(2) Mabel won a squash…

(3) Sid pinned Razor Ramon when special referee 1-2-3 Kid counted Ramon’s shoulders to the mat. Mid-way through the match, Dean Douglas came to ringside as the teaser going into the commercial break. In the end, Kid blocked Ramon’s Edge and Sid quickly powerbombed Ramon. Kid counted to three really, really fast. Kid and Sid left with Ted DiBiase as McMahon called him a sellout. Ramon went after Douglas in the locker room to close the show…